JACKSON — Mandy Gunasekara, a former chief of staff for the Environmental Protection Agency, announced this week that she intends to qualify next year to become the next utility regulator in north Mississippi.
Gunasekara, 37, told the Daily Journal on Tuesday that she wants to become the next Northern District Public Service Commissioner because she has experience in implementing energy policy and wants to see energy rates lowered for Mississippians.
“I’ve always worked at the intersection of energy and the environment with an eye toward the future,” Gunasekara said. “I’m committed to running for the Public Service Commission.”
Gunasekara, a Republican, is a native of Decatur, and she’s lived in Oxford for several years.
After graduating from Mississippi College and the University of Mississippi School of Law, she worked in Washington for the U.S. House, the U.S. Senate and the EPA.
If elected, Gunasekara said she would work to eliminate net metering, a program that allows residents to generate their own solar energy and sell it back to the power grid during times of peak consumption, which is supposed to defray costs.
The former EPA official said a majority of ratepayers in the state end up subsidizing the small percentage of people who actually use solar energy.
The Public Service Commission is a three-member board that regulates telecommunications, electric, gas, water and sewer utilities. The three commission members are elected from different regions throughout the state.
The agency recently has adopted broadband internet expansion as a part of its core mission and has worked to connect rural parts of the state to wired broadband.
The current commissioner in north Mississippi, Brandon Presley, has occupied the office for nearly 15 years. Presley, a resident of Nettleton, is one of only two Democratic officials who occupy a regional public office in the state.
Presley for months has been rumored to be eyeing a run for governor to challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Tate Reeves.
The Lee County native declined to say if he was running for governor, but he told the Daily Journal he was focused on working to connect as many Mississippians to broadband as possible.
“You can’t qualify until January,” Presley said. “We’ll have plenty of time to talk about campaigns during the election year.”
Qualifying for state offices begins Jan. 3.
