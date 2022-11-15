Mandy Gunasekara picture

A photo of Mandy Gunasekara speaking. Gunasekara announced this week that she will qualify next year to try and become the new Northern District Public Service Commissioner.

 Submitted: Mandy Gunasekara

JACKSON — Mandy Gunasekara, a former chief of staff for the Environmental Protection Agency, announced this week that she intends to qualify next year to become the next utility regulator in north Mississippi.

Newsletter

taylor.vance@djournal.com