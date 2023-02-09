Mandy Gunasekara picture

This undated photo shows Mandy Gunasekara speaking. Gunasekara announced this week that she will qualify next year to try and become the new Northern District Public Service Commissioner.

 Courtesy

JACKSON — Public voting records and property tax documents show that a Republican candidate for the Northern District seat on the Public Service Commission may not meet the statutory residency requirements to run for the office.

taylor.vance@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you