JACKSON — Circuit Judge Lamar Pickard has determined that Mandy Gunasekara, a Republican running for Northern District Public Service Commissioner, does not meet the citizenship requirements to run for the office and is not a certified candidate for the August primary.
The judge notified attorneys on Thursday evening in a letter that Gunasekara, who worked in Washington D.C. for the Trump administration, has not shown that she became a Mississippi citizen at least five years before the November general election, as is required by the Mississippi Constitution. Pickard is expected to enter a final order soon.
Public records show that Gunasekara voted in Washington on Nov. 6, 2018. Mississippi’s general election this year is on Nov. 7, meaning Gunasekara had a 24-hour window from her 2018 vote to become a Mississippi citizen.
“It is admitted by the respondent that she voted in Washington D.C. on November 6, 2018, clearly expressing her declaration of citizenship in Washington D.C. at that time,” Pickard wrote to the attorneys. “There is nothing in the evidence that indicates any change in that intent following that 24-hour period.”
Gunasekara and her legal team are expected to appeal Pickard’s decision to the Mississippi Supreme Court, where it will be heard on an expedited basis.
“This fight is not over, it’s merely on to round three,” Gunasekara said on Twitter. “Mississippi voters deserve an experienced candidate that will deliver on building a brighter future in our great state guided by conservative values, and I intend to deliver on this promise.”
Spencer Ritchie, her attorney, said in a statement that the judge’s order breaks with “well-established precedent” that was initially followed by the state GOP.
“We look forward to the Mississippi Supreme Court correcting this decision,” Ritchie said.
The details surrounding a state judge’s decision to declare that Gunasekara is not a qualified candidate are somewhat atypical.
State law allows for virtually anyone to challenge a candidate’s residency, but such a challenge is typically lodged by a direct opponent in a campaign. Not so in this case, prompting questions about the motives behind the challenge.
Matthew Barton, a Republican candidate for DeSoto County’s district attorney, initially filed a residency challenge against Gunasekara with the Mississippi Republican Party Executive Committee, which decided that she could remain on the ballot. Barton appealed the party’s decision to the state court system.
Barton then took his challenge to court. State law requires the chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court to appoint a special judge to hear such challenges. Chief Justice Michael Randolph chose Pickard.
For several years, Pickard served as a judge in the 22nd Circuit District, which encompasses the southwestern Claiborne, Copiah and Jefferson counties. Now, Pickard is a senior status judge, meaning he is retired from active service on the bench, but he hears cases on an as-needed basis.
Sean Akins, the attorney for Barton, said in a statement to the Daily Journal that his client appreciated that the judge “considered the evidence and followed the law.”
“Mr. Barton’s motive in filing this election contest was to honor his values as a conservative to see that the election was conducted fairly,” Akins said. “The election contest was never an attack on the candidate or her character but was his desire to honor the rule of law.”
Unless the state Supreme Court overturns Pickard’s order, the race for the elected utility regulator post in north Mississippi is now between two people: state Rep. Chris Brown of Nettleton and Tupelo administrator Tanner Newman.
