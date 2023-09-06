Mattox wins District 2 House vote count

Brad Mattox poses with wife Terri in the Alcorn County Courthouse after winning the official vote count in Corinth, Miss. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023

 By GIDEON HESS Daily Journal

CORINTH - Brad Mattox beat incumbent Alcorn County Rep. Nick Bain by 26 votes in the District 2 House runoff's official final tally Wednesday evening. Bain conceded Wednesday night, a week after refusing to do so when Election Day totals had him down just 22 votes with six affidavits and an unknown number of late-arriving mail-in absentee ballots still to be counted. It was Mississippi's final 2023 legislative primary to be decided.

Newsletters

gideon.hess@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you