CORINTH - Brad Mattox beat incumbent Alcorn County Rep. Nick Bain by 26 votes in the District 2 House runoff's official final tally Wednesday evening. Bain conceded Wednesday night, a week after refusing to do so when Election Day totals had him down just 22 votes with six affidavits and an unknown number of late-arriving mail-in absentee ballots still to be counted. It was Mississippi's final 2023 legislative primary to be decided.
Mattox said he would unite the district by representing all voters, in both the city and the county. “I can’t help it I was born in the county,” he joked.
Circuit clerk Crystal Starling said last week it was the closest House race she had seen in her 19 years working on Alcorn elections. “It just shows that every vote counts,” she said.
In a statement, Bain said he was proud of his record and the "lasting impact it will have on Mississippi for generations to come," adding that he wanted to show his children "how to say goodbye" by respecting "the fundamental principle of our republic, the peaceful transfer of power."
Bain had said he would have a "team of lawyers" looking at the final count. In the end, just eight more votes were added to the total: six for Mattox and two for Bain, increasing Mattox's margin to 26 and his vote share to 50.28%. After getting the final numbers, Bain chose not to challenge the result: 2,357 votes for Mattox, 2,331 for Bain.
Bain, chair of the House Judiciary B committee, is the state’s highest-ranking incumbent to lose in 2023 and perhaps the clearest case of Mississippians punishing a legislator for voting in 2020 to change the old state flag containing the Confederate emblem without putting it to a popular vote.
Mattox disagrees. “I don’t think it was any one thing that you can say beat him,” Mattox said. “The people were ready for a change and they got their opportunity.”
Mattox worked with third-place primary finisher Chris Wilson, a former Corinth alderman, to consolidate their votes and defeat Bain in the runoff. Wilson told the Daily Journal Bain’s “yes” vote on the legislature’s 2020 flag change act was Bain’s biggest weakness in the 2023 election.
In a 2001 referendum, 83.99% of Alcorn County voters chose to keep the old flag, compared to the 64.39% statewide average. Alcorn had the 11th-highest pro-flag vote share of Mississippi’s 82 counties.
“The flag thing’s been twisted,” Mattox told the Daily Journal. “I never mentioned the flag in any of my stuff.” He pointed to the strong turnout in his home district and said his victory shows people know and trust him. “I'm going to represent the people.”
Other issues contributed to Bain’s 2023 loss, including ill feeling from his 2019 party switch. But the flag issue was “definitely the key,” Wilson claimed last week.
Wilson and Mattox both campaigned as “true conservatives” and criticized what they called Bain’s moderate record on issues like criminal justice reform. Bain pointed to conservative bona fides such as his CPAC endorsement, his votes supporting gun rights and his work on the abortion ban that ultimately led to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
In March of 2019, Bain entered the Republican primary on the last day of qualifying after serving two terms as a Democrat. He apparently surprised the Democrats, who did not have time to field an alternative to Bain. The only other Republican in the primary dropped out as soon as Bain qualified.
At the time, Bain put out a statement with Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn saying he was “tired of sitting on the sidelines” and pledged to use his association with House leadership to benefit Alcorn County. Gunn made Bain Judiciary B chair. In 2023, Bain campaigned on his track record guiding legislative spending to the area.
It was Bain’s first race against an opponent since he switched parties. It was also the first legislative election since the flag change.
In the June 2020 special legislative session, as House leadership canvassed legislators behind the scenes for a possible vote to change the flag, Bain went public with his support. According to a 2022 Journal of Mississippi History article, Bain told a colleague on the House floor that afternoon “I may lose my seat over this.”
