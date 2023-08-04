MADISON - Six days from the GOP primary, Sen. Chris McDaniel has doubled down on unproven allegations that incumbent Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, has secretly plotted to redraw Madison County's circuit court district — despite emphatic denials from Hosemann and multiple legislators who would be involved in that process.
“We know he’s attempting some judicial redistricting here,” McDaniel told hundreds at a Wednesday GOP community event in Madison.
“We’re gonna protect Madison County at all costs,” he added to cheers and applause.
In the Mississippi Senate, judicial redistricting will go through a committee chaired by Brice Wiggins, who said the committee has not even begun gathering the data to start the process.
Wiggins said the Daily Journal that McDaniel's claims are baseless and that such unfounded allegations have "been the track record for his campaigns."
For months, local Madison County figures, including Rep. Jill Ford, Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler, Supervisor Trey Baxter and Sheriff Randy Tucker, have alleged that conversations occurred involving certain county supervisors and Hosemann about splitting Madison County from Rankin County’s circuit court district and drawing it instead inside a district with nearby Holmes and Yazoo counties.
These local figures do not explain what the motivation would be for such a plan.
Hosemann, other county supervisors and all the state senators representing the area say the claims are false and it is far too soon for conversations about the redistricting process to begin.
"Once again, I am committing to the voters of Rankin and Madison Counties that the Senate will not sever the Rankin-Madison circuit court district. I do not support changing the district and neither does any Republican Senator I have talked to," Hosemann said in a Thursday statement to the Daily Journal.
Hosemann surrogate Sen. Daniel Sparks, who spoke on his behalf Wednesday, called McDaniel's attack a distraction from issues of substance.
Redistricting attack line has featured on stump for weeks now
McDaniel has repeated the claims in recent weeks, including at a July 17 Lake Caroline campaign event in Madison County where he went against several senior lawmakers on their home turf. He publicly repeated the allegations to Wednesday's enthusiastic crowd at the urging of Mayor Hawkins Butler during the monthly Madison County Grip & Grin Republican community event that also featured appearances by politicians including Gov. Tate Reeves and U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.
After his speech, the mayor took the microphone and pressed for even more assurances.
“It’s a jewel here,” McDaniel replied, pledging to appoint committee chairs to ensure the status quo. “Madison County will be protected.”
Rep. Ford told the Daily Journal afterward that she was “very disappointed” Lt. Gov. Hosemann was not there. Butler also said Hosemann’s absence was “a slap in the face to Madison County.”
McDaniel’s attack continues his well-established isolation from most of his senate colleagues. Some claim it shows desperation.
“If you’re looking to gain traction, throw anything at the wall and see what sticks,” District 20 Sen. Josh Harkins told the Daily Journal last month.
District 25 Sen. Walter Michel, who represents about 45,000 people in Madison County, said he wouldn’t support such a plan, and neither would any of his senate colleagues who represent the region. Michel and Harkins both said Hosemann personally assured them the rumor was false.
Demographic divisions on display amid redistricting claims
In response to audience questions about why Hosemann would want to change the judicial district, McDaniel declined to speculate.
"If they take us away from Rankin County and they give us to Holmes County and Yazoo County," Rep. Jill Ford told a June 6 Grip & Grin audience, “we literally become northeast Jackson. You understand, we will be controlled by a district attorney that is a Democrat.”
Judge Jannie Lewis currently presides over the 21st Circuit Court District, which includes Holmes, Yazoo and Humphreys counties. The district attorney is Akillie Malone-Oliver. As of press time, neither had responded to requests for comment by the Daily Journal.
Butler said last month the current low crime rate in Madison County is “due to the dedication of our law enforcement and the strength of our judicial district. We are tough on crime.”
There are clear demographic differences between the counties in question.
According to U.S. Census data, Madison and Rankin, with respective populations of about 110,000 and 160,000, are majority white counties with median household incomes above $70,000, poverty rates below 12%, and owner-occupied housing rates above 72%.
Holmes and Yazoo counties, whose combined population is about 42,000, are majority Black, with median household incomes around $40,000 and $25,000 respectively, poverty rates above 30%, and owner-occupied housing rates below 63%.
Madison County looms large in Republican primary
Wading into the Madison controversy gives McDaniel an attack he may hope will shave off some of Hosemann’s support in the well-populated area in the Jackson suburbs.
“Local politics really matters. It does. Local issues matter, even in big campaigns. And Madison County is a super important county in the Republican primary,” Republican consultant and former party official Austin Barbour told the Daily Journal in July.
“Apparently he thinks it's gaining him some progress,” Sen. Michel said of the tactic. “It’s just not an issue.”
About 5.6% of all votes cast in the 2019 Republican primary election for lieutenant governor were in Madison County. It had the fourth highest vote count of any Mississippi county, with just under 20,000. It was topped only by Rankin (over 29,000), Harrison (over 20,000) and DeSoto (nearly 20,000).
Hosemann won 92.2% of Madison County over opponent Shane Quick, above his statewide average of 86.0% that year. More than 359,000 votes were cast in that primary contest. All observers agree this year’s primary will be much closer.
In McDaniel's 2014 challenge to incumbent U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, he won 38.2% of Madison County GOP primary voters to Cochran's 61.2%.
Allegations with deep local roots
The judicial redistricting talking point appears to stem from longstanding conflict between the mayor and the county board of supervisors.
“Nothing that mayor does surprises me,” said Supervisor Karl Banks, who has served on the county board of supervisors from 1984-2016 and again since 2020. Hawkins Butler has been city mayor since 1981.
“I think she does not have the best relationship with the county,” Sen. Harkins said, but declined to speculate on the origins of the allegations.
Banks told the Daily Journal last month he supports a tough-on-crime approach and is happy with the current judicial district. He said he hopes Madison will someday have its own circuit court, but it doesn’t have the population yet.
Rep. Ford was apparently the first politician to publicly allege a judicial redistricting plot, at the June 6 Grip & Grin. In the same speech, Ford criticized Republican Board of Supervisors president president Gerald Steen (who she said "continues to act like a Democrat") and the two Democrats on the board of supervisors, Banks and Paul Griffin, for approving a particular development proposal.
On Wednesday, Rep. Ford declined to tell the Daily Journal the source of the redistricting claim. She has not claimed any first-hand knowledge of such a plan.
The mayor and aldermen of the city of Madison publicly opposed judicial redistricting in a formal resolution last month, although no proposal for redistricting had been made.
Madison County Supervisor Trey Baxter, one of two others Republicans on the board, told the Daily Journal last month that Steen invited the supervisors, sheriff, and several other county officials to a lunch meeting held April 25 at Primos in Madison. Baxter shared what he said was a screenshot of the invitation.
Baxter said he did not attend the meeting. He said Sheriff Tucker attended and told Baxter afterwards that judicial redistricting was discussed, that Steen was in favor, and that Hosemann spoke about factors like population and caseload. Tucker did not respond to the Daily Journal's attempt to reach him for comment.
Baxter said he went to Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler to warn her. Baxter said Steen had mentioned wanting a change in districts in the past but Baxter did not take it seriously until recently.
Steen did not respond to multiple requests for comment by the Daily Journal.
Asked why Steen would want Madison’s circuit court to change, Baxter speculated that some people might want Madison to be the “bigger fish” in a judicial district with less populous counties like Holmes and Yazoo, rather than being paired with larger Rankin County.
Supervisor Paul Griffin told the Daily Journal in July if the state legislators decided to group Madison with Holmes and Yazoo counties, “I would support it.”
But he said the suggestion by the mayor and Baxter he had met with the lieutenant governor about splitting up the counties is a “bald-faced lie."
The redistricting claim is not a new issue for Madison. Sen. Harkins noted there was a push nine years ago to split off Madison so it could have its own DA, but it was not done.
In making unproven allegations in public meetings and to the press this summer, prompting state officials like Hosemann to commit to a position on Madison County’s judicial district before elections for the upcoming legislative session, the mayor and Rep. Ford may have succeeded in securing a status quo that might never have been actually threatened.
“I believe Madison dodged a bullet when we found out what was really going on,” Mayor Hawkins Butler told the Daily Journal in July.
McDaniel pointed out to the Daily Journal that he was not the one making the allegations.
“This was all brought to our attention by elected officials in Madison County,” he said. “They all stand by their stories, so I stand by them.”
