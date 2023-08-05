BILOXI - Sen. Chris McDaniel told the Daily Journal if elected lieutenant governor, he would cut spending on non-core government functions, pass laws to wage culture war and challenge precedent on federal power over states, use the free market to address crises in health care and poverty, phase down the income tax, and institute term limits and a recall mechanism.
McDaniel pitches himself as a constitutional conservative willing to pick fights over cultural issues and the limits of federal authority. He said he wants to maintain state funding of education and infrastructure but believes expenses can be cut significantly across the board by reducing fraud, waste and abuse, although he declined to give specific examples of major budget areas to be cut.
Challenging federal power
McDaniel says one reason he has not passed any substantive legislation in recent years is because state legislative leadership under his Republican primary opponent, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, has him on “time out” for pushing to challenge the contours of state and federal power. He said as lieutenant governor, he would pass legislation to pit Mississippi against federal precedent as needed to push an agenda like in Texas or Florida.
Asked for specific examples of precedent he thinks should be challenged, McDaniel listed the 1962 Engel v. Vitale decision that limited official school prayer and the 1942 Wickard v. Filburn decision that established the modern understanding of the federal government’s power to regulate commerce in the states.
McDaniel said his fundamental principle is individual freedom and said states should be free to enact policies as conservative or liberal as its people choose.
Abortion and maternal health
McDaniel said he supports current state law, which bans abortion except in cases of rape or to protect the life of the mother. He said he does not see a need to eliminate those exceptions.
Asked whether he wants to restrict birth control or contraception, McDaniel deflected and said the government can’t solve all problems, saying a spiritual revival is needed to get people to make different choices.
He declined to make specific commitments about how to address Mississippi’s worst-in-the-nation maternal health outcomes. He said he would study approaches in other states to determine fixes.
Fighting culture wars
McDaniel said “fighting woke culture” is a priority, repeating his campaign pledge to “stop professors teaching liberalism” with steps like eliminating tenure and firing academics. He cited Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a favorable example of how to administer this culture war.
Asked about the recent Harrison County school board rule requiring transgender students to dress according to the gender they were assigned at birth, McDaniel said it should “absolutely” be a statewide policy.
He said although he supports individual liberty, there are limits to expression for children in a controlled environment. He said adults can make their own decisions.
Asked about adult women making choices about abortion, McDaniel said the situation is different because the state has determined a second life is at stake.
McDaniel supports voter ballot initiatives and some polls have found a majority of Mississippi voters oppose the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Asked what he would do if voters passed a referendum to legalize abortion, McDaniel said he does not believe voters would do so.
On gay marriage, McDaniel said churches should decide whether to perform same-sex services but the current Supreme Court precedent that legalized them should stand, saying that although he believes marriage is between a man and a woman, the state should not intervene in a fundamentally religious service.
Government reforms
McDaniel said bringing back the ballot initiative is a “Day 1 agenda item.” He favors a bifurcated approach with a lower signature threshold to call an initiative to change regular statute and a higher threshold for constitutional amendments.
McDaniel supports legislative term limits of 12 years in office. He said he has remained in office longer because there would be no impact to the culture of legislators unless everyone is subject to the same rules, not just a self-selecting group.
He also favors a recall mechanism, like in California, which lets voters call a special election to remove officials from office.
“Fear of retribution makes people live up to their promises,” he said.
Taxation and spending
McDaniel advocates shrinking government but said education and infrastructure are core functions he would prioritize. He said he would increase infrastructure spending and advocated funneling more of the education budget directly to teachers.
He did not identify specific major areas to cut the “bloated” budget but pointed to examples like end-of-session omnibus spending bills which he claimed often include significant non-core expenditures.
McDaniel said he would cut income and grocery taxes “as quickly as possible,” promising significant cuts immediately but with more reductions gradually based on triggers related to inflation and revenue. He previously criticized Lt. Gov. Hosemann for not fully eliminating the income tax when the legislature reduced it in the past session.
Free-market response to health care crisis
McDaniel acknowledged the state’s hospital system is in crisis. He said his solution would be to “inject more free-market capitalism” into the system.
McDaniel pointed to think-tank proposals such as the Heritage Foundation’s for reforms oriented around collaboration between experts and for-profit health care leaders. He suggested eliminating certificate-of-need (CON) laws would significantly open up the market.
Pressed about reports that a third of Mississippi’s rural hospitals are at risk of closing within two years, McDaniel conceded in the short term he would be willing to appropriate “band-aid” funds like the $100 million the legislature passed last session to keep some institutions afloat while longer-term solutions are developed.
McDaniel opposes Medicaid expansion and said he believes in the long term, the federal government will reduce or eliminate its currently offered 90% matching of state funds toward the program.
Loosening campaign finance rules
McDaniel continues to assert that constitutional freedom of speech means campaign finance should be less limited than it currently is. Mississippi has among the least restrictive laws in the country.
Attorney General Lynn Fitch said Friday she is investigating McDaniel’s campaign for possible criminal violations related to alleged coordination between his campaign and an outside PAC that took corporate donations. The campaign and PAC share the same treasurer. Lt. Gov. Hosemann has also filed complaints about McDaniel’s allegedly inconsistent past campaign finance reports.
McDaniel said he has not broken the law and is not concerned about the investigation. He claimed he has hardly ever spoken to his treasurer, Thomas Datwyler.
McDaniel said he supports transparency in campaign finance but maintains that the 2010 Citizens United v. FEC Supreme Court decision means Mississippi’s $1,000 limit on corporate donations to candidates is not constitutional.
He suggested recent decisions of the conservative Supreme Court may end up enshrining anonymity as a protection for campaign donors. He said he supports “as much reform as the Court allows.”
He said he was, however, open to mandating that campaign finance reports be filed in an electronically searchable format. Hosemann told the Daily Journal the same thing.
McDaniel said the real focus of reform should be lobbying.
“In Louisiana, lobbyists can’t buy you a meal,” he said approvingly. He said he supports increased transparency and spending limits for lobbyists.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.