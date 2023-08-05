Election 2023 Mississippi Lt Governor

Republican candidate for lieutenant governor State Sen. Chris McDaniel addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McDaniel faces incumbent Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and another opponent for the nomination in the party primary Aug. 8. 

BILOXI - Sen. Chris McDaniel told the Daily Journal if elected lieutenant governor, he would cut spending on non-core government functions, pass laws to wage culture war and challenge precedent on federal power over states, use the free market to address crises in health care and poverty, phase down the income tax, and institute term limits and a recall mechanism.

