Mississippi is in the middle of the qualifying period for statewide and regional office, and one post has noticeably gone unfilled by the state Republican Party — secretary of state.
Michael Watson, the incumbent secretary of state, has not filed any paperwork, and he has been tight-lipped about what his plans are this year.
“I’ve got work to do,” Watson told reporters as he walked away from the Capitol on Tuesday, moments before someone announced they were running as a Democrat for the office.
A person close to Watson previously told the Daily Journal that the former Jackson County lawmaker is considering running in the Republican primary against Gov. Tate Reeves.
But Watson could have a problem.
One of his former allies — Republican Sen. Chris McDaniel of Ellisville — is considering running as a Republican against incumbent Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, the de facto leader of the moderate wing of the state GOP and head of the Senate.
If McDaniel was to launch a campaign to become one of the most powerful figures in state politics, it would undoubtedly resurface memories of the notorious 2014 U.S. Senate race where Watson was a McDaniel ally in his bid to oust longtime U.S. Sen. Thad Chochran from office.
When McDaniel ultimately lost that runoff election, Watson served as counsel to his friend’s legal challenge to throw out thousands of votes Black citizens cast in the Republican primary. McDaniel and Watson argued that the Cochran campaign's turning out Black voters who traditionally voted in Democratic primaries violated state election law.
The legal challenge ultimately failed.
Since that failed legal maneuver and election, the two south Mississippi natives have distanced themselves from one another. Still, the 2014 race that split the state GOP in half burns bright in the minds of many Mississippians.
The reason this matters: Watson needs every Republican vote he can muster if he wants to beat an incumbent governor with a massive warchest full of campaign dollars. And it would serve his best interest to build a broader coalition.
But it’s not just Watson’s political career on the line.
Sen. Joel Carter, R-Gulfport, and Rep. Fred Shanks, R-Brandon, have both said they would likely run for secretary of state if Watson decides to run for governor. And it appears McDaniel isn’t in much of a hurry to make a final decision.
So until McDaniel pulls the trigger, it appears several candidates are engaged in a standoff.
Quote of the week
“The original purpose of this act was not racial so much as the enforcement of that law against that evil and noxious brew of alcoholic spirits that some sheriffs in some counties were accused of not fully supporting.”
– Rep. Tommy Reynolds, D-Charleston, on the intent of a law that allowed voters to remove county officials from office.
Best from the Daily Journal
Shuwaski Young, a former candidate for Congress, announced on Tuesday that he will campaign to become Mississippi's next secretary of state, making him the first Democratic candidate to publicly announce a bid for a statewide office.
Rep. Mac Huddleston, a longtime Republican lawmaker from Pontotoc and a legislative leader, said on Friday that he will not run for re-election this year because of health issues.
State lawmakers on last week decided not to override several partial vetoes Gov. Tate Reeves issued last year over list of special spending projects, potentially giving the governor more power over spending decisions in state government.
Best from other Mississippi outlets
The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus will push this year to revive an initiative process, ease the restoration of voting rights for former inmates, expand Medicaid and provide oversight for welfare spending. (The Associated Press)
Mississippi’s foster care system is on pace for more adoptions during the current budget year than the previous one. (The Associated Press)
As President Joe Biden enters his third year in office, Mississippi still lacks his appointments for two U.S. attorneys, two U.S. marshals and a federal judge in the northern district. (Mississippi Today)
