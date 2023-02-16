State Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, answers a lawmaker's question Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Mississippi Capitol before the state Senate passed a version of a bill that says Mississippi government entities could not withhold services or refuse jobs to people who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The bill will go to final negotiations between the House and Senate. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Lauren Smith addresses an audience attending the Mississippi Department of Education public comment hearing about proposed revisions to the state's academic standards for social studies, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Mississippi Agricultural Museum in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
State Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, answers a lawmaker's question Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Mississippi Capitol before the state Senate passed a version of a bill that says Mississippi government entities could not withhold services or refuse jobs to people who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The bill will go to final negotiations between the House and Senate. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Lauren Smith addresses an audience attending the Mississippi Department of Education public comment hearing about proposed revisions to the state's academic standards for social studies, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Mississippi Agricultural Museum in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JACKSON — State Sen. Chad McMahan has filed a residency challenge in a bid to keep his Republican primary opponent off the ballot.
McMahan, R-Guntown, filed a challenge petition with the Mississippi Republican Party against Lauren Smith, a technician consultant, who is running against McMahan in the GOP primary.
A two-term senator, McMahan told the Daily Journal he plans to use Smith’s voting records to show that she recently voted in an area outside of Senate District 6, and she is not able to represent Lee County in the state Senate.
“I believe in our election laws, and I trust the parties and the Secretary of State's office will review an applicant's background and history, examine the evidence, and make a decision based on the evidence,” McMahan said.
Smith told the Daily Journal that she intends to present evidence at the Thursday hearing to show McMahan’s claims are unfounded because she can “unequivocally” prove she meets the statutory requirements.
“The opponent is just scared, as he should be,” Smith said. "He can’t run from his voting record.”
The state constitution requires candidates running for the Legislature be a "qualified elector" in Mississippi for four years and a resident of the district they want to represent for at least two years before the date of the election.
The Daily Journal requested a copy of Smith's voter file from the Secretary of State's office so as to verify McMahan's claims, but the documents were not immediately provided.
The state GOP is expected to conduct a hearing on Thursday about McMahan's election challenge, but it’s unclear when the body will issue a final ruling on the petition.
State law allows candidates to appeal a decision from a political party to Hinds County Circuit Court. If a candidate is unhappy with the circuit court’s ruling, that person can also appeal to the Mississippi Supreme Court.
The dispute over Smith's qualifications for the ballot means that there are now two residency challenges involving north Mississippi candidates. The residency of Northern District Public Service Commission candidate Mandy Gunasekara will also be considered by the state GOP on Thursday.