JACKSON • A Northeast Mississippi lawmaker wants to crack down on businesses that won't accept cash money.
State Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, filed a bill, dubbed the “Respect the Cash Act,” which would prohibit most brick and mortar businesses from refusing cash as payment for goods and services.
“I heard an outcry from people in the district saying they were frustrated that retailers would not accept their U.S. legal tender,” McMahan told the Daily Journal.
The bill would also require public and private utilities in the state and all state and local government entities to accept cash as a form of payment.
Businesses would be exempt from the bill if they believe the cash offered from a customer is counterfeit, if a contract exists between a buyer and seller requiring electronic payment or if electronic devices offer 24-hour services without an attendant present.
McMahan said that he filed the bill because there are a large number of Mississippians who do not have a bank account, forcing them to mainly pay for services with cash.
According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s survey that it releases every two years, 12.8% of people in Mississippi do not have a bank — the highest percentage out of any state in the country. The percentage of people in the country who do not have a bank account is around 5.4%, according to the study.
Under the bill, merchants who “willfully and intentionally” violate the provisions of this bill could face a $100 fine for a first violation. Repeat violations could rack up fines up to $500.
The bill comes after McMahan inaccurately claimed in a viral Facebook post last year that private businesses were breaking the law if they did not accept cash as a form of payment from customers.
There is no federal law requiring businesses to accept cash and coins for payment, and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office at the time said they were not aware of any state law requiring businesses in Mississippi to accept cash and coins as payment.
Coin shortages last year prompted some retailers to restrict the use of cash payments, or to require cash customers pay with exact change.
The bill has been double referred to the Business and Financial Institutions Committee, of which McMahan is the vice chairman, and the Judiciary, Division A Committee in the Senate. That means both committees must pass a version of the bill before it can be brought up before the entire Senate chamber for consideration.
The Banking and Financial Institutions Committee passed the bill, but as of Thursday afternoon it has not yet passed the Judiciary, Division A Committee.