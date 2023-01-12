Mississippi Human Services

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, left, listens as Bob Anderson, the new state Department of Human Services director, speaks about his appointment, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. Anderson is an attorney who has led the Medicaid fraud division of the state attorney general's office. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 By TAYLOR VANCE Daily Journal

JACKSON — The leader of the state agency responsible for enforcing child support payments told lawmakers on Tuesday that if the Legislature does not pass a law that automatically allows parents who are incarcerated to stop paying child support, it could lose millions in federal funding.

Newsletter

taylor.vance@djournal.com