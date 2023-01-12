Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, left, listens as Bob Anderson, the new state Department of Human Services director, speaks about his appointment, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. Anderson is an attorney who has led the Medicaid fraud division of the state attorney general's office. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JACKSON — The leader of the state agency responsible for enforcing child support payments told lawmakers on Tuesday that if the Legislature does not pass a law that automatically allows parents who are incarcerated to stop paying child support, it could lose millions in federal funding.
Mississippi Department of Human Services Director Bob Anderson told a group of state senators that if current state law does not comply with federal regulations on child support payments, the state stands to lose $35 million in federal matching funds.
The current funding configuration of the child support enforcement program is roughly made up of 34% state dollars and 66% federal dollars. The federal government, in theory, could yank that 66% of federal funds away from the state if it doesn’t comply with federal rules.
“We could not operate the child support enforcement program without that 66% of matching federal funds,” Anderson said.
Communications officials in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to a request for comment.
The federal government’s rationale for not requiring someone to pay child support if they're incarcerated is that the person usually would not have the means to pay child support while they’re out of work.
And if an incarcerated person is required to make payments while in jail, then lengthy child support payments would accrue over a time to a point where they would never be able to pay the required money.
Sen. Brice Wiggins, R-Pascagoula, filed a bill that would suspend child support payments from someone who is incarcerated or involuntarily institutionalized for longer than 180 days, unless the incarcerated person has other means to pay the support.
But 60 days after an incarcerated person is released from prison, they will be obligated to start paying child support again.
“Just to clear up any misconception, this is not letting criminals get away with not paying child support,” Wiggins said.
The lieutenant governor’s office referred Wiggins’ bill to the Judiciary A Committee, which is the same committee that Wiggins leads. The Jackson County lawmaker said he would, of course, work to advance the bill out of his own committee.
Anderson said the change in state law would only impact 3,200 of the agency’s current child support cases, or roughly 1.2% of the total cases on hand.
“However, If we don’t get this incarceration bill passed, it will impact 100% of our child support cases because the feds may decide to pull our matching funding,” Anderson said.
Senators have until Feb. 9 to pass bills that originated in the Senate.
