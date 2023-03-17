JACKSON – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) was one of just 16 state agencies recently recognized by national beautification nonprofit Keep America Beautiful.
MDOT and Keep Mississippi Beautiful received a 2022 State Agency Partnership Award at the Keep America Beautiful National Conference held Feb. 20-23, 2023, in Washington, D.C. The Keep America Beautiful State Agency Partnership Award honors state Departments of Transportation, Environmental Quality and/or other state agencies for their support of Keep America Beautiful State Affiliates.
MDOT was selected for this award based on its Trash Bash partnership with Keep Mississippi Beautiful. This series of annual clean-up events make a huge impact statewide by not only drawing a large number of volunteers but also removing a large amount of litter and debris from state highways.
“I’m very proud to see MDOT’s efforts in litter prevention recognized and our litter prevention coordinators commended on a job well done,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “Litter is a big, expensive problem in our state. Everyone can help keep Mississippi beautiful and save taxpayer dollars by disposing of trash in proper receptacles.”
Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling and Beautify America’s Communities.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.