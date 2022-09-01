McMahan and Bryant

Sen. Chad McMahan (left) and former Gov. Phil Bryant

JACKSON – A meeting between former Gov. Phil Bryant, a Lee County lawmaker and a former agency leader now embroiled in criminal allegations played a role in a Tupelo nonprofit receiving a federal welfare grant the state auditor claims it should have never received.

Download PDF Jacob Black Demand letter
A demand letter that State Auditor Shad White issued to Jacob Black, a former deputy director with the Mississippi Department of Human Services, over allegations that he misdirected Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds.

taylor.vance@djournal.com

