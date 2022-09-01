JACKSON – A meeting between former Gov. Phil Bryant, a Lee County lawmaker and a former agency leader now embroiled in criminal allegations played a role in a Tupelo nonprofit receiving a federal welfare grant the state auditor claims it should have never received.
State Sen. Chad McMahan told the Daily Journal that, in an effort to secure extra funding for the Autism Center of North Mississippi, he had an in-person meeting with Bryant and former Mississippi Department of Human Services Director John Davis to discuss how the Tupelo nonprofit could obtain a $75,000 welfare subgrant to help with its operations.
The problem, though, is State Auditor Shad White’s Office now believes that MDHS should not have awarded the center with that Temporary Assistance for Needy Families subgrant because the nonprofit's work falls outside of the welfare program’s intended goal.
Even at the time, however, employees within MDHS questioned if they should give welfare dollars to the Lee County organization, which wanted to use the money to help children with autism develop vocational and social skills training.
Nick Bridge, a former MDHS employee, wrote to Jacob Black, a former deputy director of the agency, in a 2019 email casting doubt on the grant, saying, “While I'm sure it's a great program that does great work, I don't see how it relates to TANF's designed function of helping needy families to achieve self‐sufficiency.”
But it had not been known until now how or why the nonprofit even appeared on the radar of MDHS in the first place.
The disputed grant is part of the larger picture of how MDHS under Davis’ leadership distributed TANF grants to different projects and raises questions about what influence elected leaders — and Davis himself — wielded in deciding where money went.
Davis wanted Bryant in meeting with McMahan
The pleas for extra funding started when constituents and supporters of the center reached out to McMahan in 2018 after it had some of its funding cut off from another nonprofit embroiled in the welfare scandal — the Family Resource Center.
McMahan, on behalf of the center, reached out to Davis to see if there were any funds available at MDHS to help the nonprofit.
“I was just trying to do what I could to help families in my district who have children with special needs,” McMahan, R-Guntown, said. “I always try to help out my constituents.”
But Davis, according to McMahan, initially didn’t return his phone calls. So the lawmaker escalated his request to Bryant, whose office at the time oversaw the welfare agency.
McMahan told the Daily Journal that after he spoke with Bryant, Davis eventually called him back to say he would be willing to discuss the project. However, Davis said the meeting would only take place if Bryant could be included in the conversation. McMahan agreed to the meeting.
The three eventually sat down to go over the specifics of the autism center’s funding needs, and Bryant, according to McMahan, indicated some level of support for the project.
“In that meeting, Gov. Bryant told John Davis, ‘This sounds like a worthy project, so if you can help them, you should consider it. But make sure the law is followed.’”
McMahan maintains that his primary goal was advocating for his constituents, and it was not his responsibility to understand the regulations of the TANF program.
Denton Gibbes, a spokesperson for Bryant, confirmed the meeting between the three people occurred and said the fact that Bryant gave specific instructions for Davis to follow the law speaks to the way the former governor approached projects that came to his desk.
“The fact that Gov. Bryant told John Davis to follow the law is endemic of a typical meeting with him,” Gibbes said.
Andy Clark, an attorney for Davis, said in a written statement that Davis has invoked his Fifth Amendment right in the current civil suit MDHS has filed against him, and has asked a judge to pause the suit. Clark declined to comment specifically on McMahan’s latest revelation.
Davis is currently scheduled to stand trial in December for criminal embezzlement and bribery charges connected to the TANF allegations.
Representatives of the autism center, who declined to offer new comments, have not been accused of any wrongdoing nor have they been asked to return the TANF money they received.
Auditor’s office throws blame onto past MDHS leaders
The auditor’s office believes that Black, a former MDHS leader, wrongly authorized a TANF grant to the Autism Center and has asked him to repay around $2.6 million he allegedly authorized to go toward projects outside of the TANF scope, plus $1 million in interest.
Emails between Black and Bridge discussing the autism center’s scope of work and debating whether it fell into the overall guidelines of TANF have been used as justification that Black knew awarding the grant was shaky.
“The email communications identified suggest that Jacob Black understood that the work proposed by the Autism Center for a TANF grant did not align with the TANF purpose of helping needy families achieve self‐sufficiency,” an independent report from an accounting firm says.
Fletcher Freeman, a spokesman for White’s office, told the Daily Journal that Black has not repaid the money laid out in the demand letter. Since the auditor’s office does not have the power to prosecute or civilly sue people, it has referred the case to Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office for review.
Michelle Williams, chief of staff for the AG’s office, said the agency did receive the referral from White’s office on June 30, and they are in the process of reviewing it.
Black has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing. Black did not respond to a request for comment, and it’s unclear if he has hired an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Funds for autism center tied up in larger MDHS scandal
McMahan’s account suggests a pattern involving the former governor's involvement in conversations about the use of TANF funds.
Though the $75,000 payment represents a small portion of over $20 million that has allegedly been misspent or wasted, it continues to raise questions about how MDHS oversaw TANF money during Davis' tenure and how much influence Bryant used over the agency.
Mississippi Today has reported that retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre used his personal connection with Bryant to funnel welfare dollars to a drug company he wanted to invest in.
“It’s 3rd and long and we need you to make it happen!!” Favre wrote to the governor in late December 2018, according to text messages obtained by Mississippi Today.
“I will open a hole,” Bryant responded.
Favre later met with Bryant’s welfare officials to strike a deal for a $1.7 million investment in the biomedical startup Prevacus, which promised it had found a treatment for concussions. Prosecutors now say that money was stolen from a federal program intended to serve the state’s poorest residents.
But Bryant’s spokesperson believes there is no pattern showing that Bryant used the weight of his office to direct funds for certain projects.
“The only pattern here is the governor was consistent in wanting to help people within the proper legal bounds,” Gibbes said.
White’s office has said the blame lies with MDHS leadership and not Bryant.
