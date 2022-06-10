U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., stands with a delegation of state elected officials, Hinds County legislators, supervisors, and lawmen, and speaks to reporters about the Hinds County Public Safety Initiative, a project they believe will address crime in Hinds County through temporary judges, assistant district attorneys, and public defenders, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JACKSON • Only three days after Republican U.S. Rep. Michael Guest was forced into a runoff election, his campaign is already releasing a campaign advertisement hammering his opponent over his voting record and short residence in Mississippi.
Guest’s campaign produced an ad questioning if voters truly know Michael Cassidy, his GOP opponent who has momentarily captured voters’ attention in central Mississippi by touting his support of former President Donald Trump.
“He just came to Mississippi from Maryland and only registered to vote here last year,” the advertisement said. “As a Navy reserve pilot, Cassidy was grounded and put under an investigation. Mississippi doesn’t need a carpetbagger.”
Cassidy, through a campaign representative, did not respond to a request for comment.
Cassidy’s campaign website says that he was born in Annapolis, Maryland, and grew up in Arlington, Virginia. It’s unclear when he moved to Mississippi, but his website says he has lived in the state for the past few years while working at the Naval Air Station in Meridian.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Voting records do seem to indicate that Cassidy has only participated in one Mississippi election. Records show that the only state election he’s participated in was a special election for a state Senate race last November.
Cassidy’s employment status is unclear. Ultra-conservative news outlet Breitbart published an article quoting Cassidy saying the Navy forbade him to fly a military aircraft over accusations that he used the naval station as a backdrop for campaign photos.
Cassidy told the outlet the photos were actually taken in a civilian airfield and not on a military base.
Cassidy, a newcomer with little statewide name identity, shocked political observers on Tuesday after forcing Guest, an incumbent official with a long history in the state, into a runoff election.
Neither Guest nor Cassidy secured a majority of the votes cast during the first primary election, so they will compete in a runoff election on June 28.