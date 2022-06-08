JACKSON • In a surprising race that shocked political observers and momentarily upended conservative politics, incumbent U.S. Rep. Michael Guest appears to be headed to a runoff election fight for his political life.
Guest, a Republican who represents central Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District, came in second place in a three-person GOP primary on Tuesday night, allowing Michael Cassidy, a far-right Republican who has played up his allegiance to former President Donald Trump, to take the lead.
According to a tally by the Daily Journal, Cassidy holds less than a 200-vote lead over Guest.
The latest results from the Associated Press show that Cassidy, a former Navy pilot living in Meridian, received 21,831 votes, around 47.7%. Guest, a former district attorney for Madison and Rankin counties, received 21,430 votes, or 46.8%. The third place candidate, Thomas Griffin, received about 5.5% of the vote.
The AP numbers do not include full numbers from Smith and Lincoln counties. Complete, but unofficial results from Lincoln County, according to its website, show that out of the 2,271 votes cast, Guest received 1,083 and Cassidy received 1,006.
An employee with the Smith County Circuit Clerk’s Office told the Daily Journal that Guest received 646 votes and Cassidy received 519 votes. Around 15 absentee ballots and one affidavit vote have not been processed in the county.
Since neither candidate captured a majority of the Republican electorate, Guest and Cassidy will head to a runoff election on June 28.
Guest’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Cassidy, in a statement on social media, thanked the voters of central Mississippi for supporting him and challenged Guest to a debate.
“The is the first step in replacing our current congressman with someone who better represents our current consercative values,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy, a political newcomer, hammered Guest over the incumbent congressman’s vote in favor of establishing the January 6 Commission to investigate the events leading up to a pro-Trump mob storming the U.S. Capitol.
“Micheal Guest has been a good conservative vote for the 3rd District, but he got Trumped,” state Rep. Becky Currie, R-Brookhaven said. “I don’t think people realize how popular Donald Trump is, especially during times like these.”
But both candidates spent a surprising amount of campaign cash on the race.
Since Jan. 1, 2021, Guest’s campaign has raised around $453,097 and spent $453,883, according to reports with the Federal Elections Commission.
During that same time period, Cassidy’s campaign raised $32,070 and spent $261,470 — including more than $200,000 from the candidate. It was a sizable amount for a challenger in a Mississippi congressional race.
Now that an establishment incumbent is at risk of losing his seat, incumbent-support dollars from outside the state will likely flood central Mississippi media markets with negative campaign ads as the Guest campaign switches to a more aggressive strategy.
A person familiar with the situation surmised that Guest’s campaign would now try to identify conservative voters that didn’t cast a ballot during the first primary election and motivate them to participate in the next election.
Throughout the initial primary, Cassidy repeatedly took shots at Guest’s past. Guest’s campaign is expected to do the same leading up to the runoff.