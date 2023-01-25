A file photo of Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson speaking to members of the Senate and House Elections Committees during a joint hearing at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
JACKSON — Secretary of State Michael Watson on Wednesday filed paperwork to run for re-election to a second term as the state’s chief elections administrator and forgo a run for governor.
Watson, a Republican, told the Daily Journal in a statement that while he believes the state would improve with “better leadership at the top,” he wants to remain at the secretary of state's office to continue to implement initiatives that he’s started during the past four years.
“I’m not at peace leaving the work we’ve started here at the Secretary of State’s office because there’s a lot more to be done,” Watson said.
The secretary of state mulled a move to challenge current Gov. Tate Reeves for the job and prevent him from securing a second term in office.
Republican strategists predicted that it would be extremely difficult for Watson to successfully oust Reeves from power. The governor controls a huge war chest of campaign funds and is already a fiscal and social conservative.
"That’s not saying Michael Watson doesn’t have a bright future," Austin Barbour, a longtime Republican consultant, previously said. "But to beat Tate Reeves in 2023 — man, that’s a really difficult task for Michael or anyone else who's thinking about doing that in a primary."
Watson, a conservative Republican, represented Jackson County in the state Senate from 2008 to 2020. In 2019, he narrowly won the Republican Party’s nomination for secretary of state and handily won the general election for that office 2019.
Watson is the only Republican candidate who has filed paperwork to run for the secretary of state’s office.
Shuwaski Young, a former employee with the secretary of state’s office and a former candidate for Congress, earlier this month filed paperwork to run as a Democrat. The last day for candidates to qualify for state offices is February 1.
