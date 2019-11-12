Mike Espy, the former U.S. secretary of agriculture, announced on Tuesday he is running for the U.S. Senate for a second time, which will likely set up a rematch against current U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.
“I’m Mike Espy, and over my lifetime, I’ve seen a lot of changes in Mississippi, but progress in Mississippi is still too slow,” Espy, a Democrat, said in a campaign video. “Too many people are hurting because they’re looking for work and can’t find a decent job.”
Espy, the first African-American to represent Mississippi in Congress since Reconstruction, first ran against Hyde-Smith in 2018 in a special U.S. Senate election after the late U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran resigned from the Senate. Hyde-Smith, a Republican, was then appointed by Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant to fill the vacant seat.
The 2018 race drew national attention after Hyde-Smith, the former commissioner of agriculture for Mississippi, told supporters at a campaign event in Tupelo that if a friend had invited her to a “public hanging” she would “be on the front row.” The visit also prompted President Donald Trump to host a campaign rally in Tupelo to support Hyde-Smith.
Espy faced criticism of his own during the 2018 race when it was revealed that he received $725,000 as a part of a lobbying contract on behalf of an Ivory Coast dictator that had since been deposed. Espy sought to defy the odds and win the special election in a state dominated by conservative politics. Hyde-Smith ultimately won the race with 54% of the vote.
In his video, Espy has already started criticizing Hyde-Smith by drawing from words she said during the 2018 campaign.
“And, we can’t continue the change we need if we have a senator who openly laughs about public hangings and makes statements supporting voter suppression,” Espy said. “Cindy Hyde-Smith is hurting Mississippi, our progress and our reputation.”
The announcement video comes on the heels of the results of statewide elections that left the Democratic Party controlling no government office in the state and saw former Attorney General Jim Hood lose a close race for governor with his Republican opponent.
The general election for the U.S. Senate race will be held concurrently with the presidential election on Nov. 3, 2020.