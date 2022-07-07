JACKSON • On the same day that almost all abortions became illegal in Mississippi, the state’s lone abortion clinic is asking the state’s highest court to allow it to resume offering patients access to the procedure.
The clinic, represented by attorneys from the Mississippi Center of Justice and the Center for Reproductive Rights, petitioned the Mississippi Supreme Court on Thursday to suspend the enforcement of Mississippi’s “trigger ban” on abortions.
“We are doing all we can to allow the clinic to keep serving patients,” said Rob McDuff, an MCJ attorney representing the clinic. “We hope the Mississippi Supreme Court will abide by its prior ruling that the Mississippi Constitution protects the rights of women to make their own decisions in matters of childbirth.”
The ban, a 2007 law adopted by the Legislature, prohibits doctors from performing abortions unless the life of the mother is at stake or unless the pregnancy was the result of a rape that's been reported to law enforcement. When it was passed, it held a provision — or trigger — that the law would go into effect if Roe v. Wade was ever overturned.
The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, led by Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch, will be tasked with defending the trigger ban in court. Representatives from the office have largely declined to comment on the legal challenge, but have previously defended the law.
The request to the nine-member state Supreme Court comes two days after a state chancery court judge denied the clinic's request to block the trigger ban from going into effect. The law went into effect Thursday, 10 days after Fitch certified that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned Roe.
The crux of the Jackson facility's legal argument rests on a 1998 Mississippi Supreme Court opinion that said the state constitution gives its citizens a right to privacy, which includes the right to an abortion.
But Chancellor Debbra Halford rejected that argument and denied the clinic's request to freeze the trigger ban, contending the legal landscape changed when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe.
Still, the Jackson clinic, in a last-ditch effort, is now asking the Mississippi Supreme Court to adhere to its previous 1998 opinion and allow the facility to re-open and provide abortions to patients.
“We are simply asking the Mississippi Supreme Court to uphold its own ruling," said Vangela Wade, the CEO of the MCJ. "It would be a mistake to reverse decades of precedent and allow government and politics to override a woman’s right to make health decisions directly impacting her life.”
The justices who sit on the Court are nonpartisan, but the majority have adopted a conservative judicial philosophy. One justice is a former Republican state lawmaker and another was previously involved in GOP politics.
The nine judges will now decide if the Legislature's abortion restrictions run afoul of the Mississippi Constitution or whether they should overturn the Court's prior precedent.
It's unclear if the justices will invite oral arguments to discuss the clinic's request or simply issue an opinion based on written briefs from the parties involved.