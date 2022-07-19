JACKSON • Mississippi’s only abortion clinic is dropping its lawsuit against state officials that sought a court order granting it permission to reopen, according to a press release from the clinic’s attorneys.
Attorneys with the Mississippi Center for Justice, who represented the clinic, said in a statement they were dropping the legal challenge because state judges had declined to consider the case quickly and because the clinic’s owner recently sold the clinic building.
“If the clinic is not in a position to reopen in Mississippi, it no longer has a basis to pursue this case in the courts,” said Rob McDuff, a Mississippi Center for Justice attorney.
The Jackson clinic, commonly referred to as the Pink House because of its bright exterior, faced a steep uphill legal battle to get a state court to agree with them.
A state judge earlier this month declined to grant the clinic’s request to pause Mississippi’s “trigger ban” on abortions from going into effect, despite a 1998 ruling from Mississippi’s highest court finding that the state Constitution grants a right to seek an abortion.
The clinic initially appealed that ruling to the Mississippi Supreme Court, but a panel of three justices declined to hear the case on an expedited schedule.
Even if the panel had agreed to quickly hear the case, the majority of the nine-member Court have a conservative judicial philosophy. One justice is a former Republican state lawmaker and another was previously involved in GOP politics.
Michelle Williams, the chief of staff at the AG's office, told the Daily Journal in a statement that the office is "pleased that the laws enacted by the people of Mississippi through their elected legislators can go into effect unimpeded by this litigation."
Now that the clinic has dropped its legal challenge, there is no major legal challenge to the state’s abortion ban, a 2007 law adopted by the Legislature, that prohibits doctors from performing abortions unless the life of the mother is at stake or unless the pregnancy was the result of a rape that's been reported to law enforcement.
When it was passed, it held a provision — or trigger — that the law would go into effect if Roe v. Wade was ever overturned.
Diane Derzis, the owner of the Jackson clinic, told the Associated Press on Monday that she sold the building that housed the clinic and all of the furniture and equipment from the facility have been moved to a new abortion clinic she will open soon in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
