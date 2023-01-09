Water Woes Mississippi

EPA Administrator Michael Regan, right, speaks to reporters at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, a Ridgeland, Miss.-based facility near Jackson, Miss., about longstanding water issues that have plagued the city, Nov. 15, 2021. A Mississippi environmental regulator has denied claims that the state agency he leads discriminated against the capital city of Jackson in allocating federal funds and said he believed an ongoing civil rights investigation into the matter was politically motivated.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON — A Mississippi environmental regulator has denied claims that the state agency he leads discriminated against the capital city of Jackson in its distribution of federal funds for wastewater treatment.

