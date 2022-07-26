Lynn Fitch Mississippi Sues (copy)

In this file photo from April 6, 2021, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch speaks during a news conference in Jackson, Miss. 

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NASHVILLE, Tenn. • Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch is among more than 20 attorneys general who have filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration over a Department of Agriculture school meal program that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Newsletter

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus