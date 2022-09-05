MSU return to campus photo

In this file photo from 2020 provided by Mississippi State University, MSU students listen to a professor during class. President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers, but the tax man may demand a cut of the relief in some states — including Mississippi.

 MEGAN BEAN I MSU

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

MINNEAPOLIS • President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers, but the tax man may demand a cut of the relief in some states — including Mississippi.

Newsletter

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus