Jackson • Mississippi paid out $118 million worth of improper unemployment checks as the pandemic forced business closures and mass layoffs around the state last year, according to a report released Tuesday by State Auditor Shad White.
Auditors found the Mississippi Department of Employments Security paid people who never lost a job and people in prison. In other cases payments were wrongly made due to stolen identities and an “international unemployment fraud” scheme that targeted multiple states. The auditor’s report covered the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020.
“This is really only covering a few months of the COVID pandemic,” White told reporters Tuesday. “So in next year’s (state agency audit), you’ll probably see a much bigger number lost to fraud.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s unemployment benefit claims in the Magnolia State soared from about $60 million to $2.1 billion. The improper payments identified by auditors made up more than 5% of that total – up from roughly 3% of improper claims made in fiscal year 2019, before the pandemic began.
Nationwide, the U.S. Department of Labor estimates at least a 10% historic improper payment rate for unemployment claims.
Mississippi wasn’t alone in dealing with huge numbers of fraudulent claims during the pandemic. California, for example, reported that $11 billion in improper claims had been paid, while Ohio found $330 million and Washington $647 million. Security company ID.me recently estimated U.S. unemployment fraud during the pandemic could ultimately tally $400 billion, according to Axios.
“Nearly every state I’ve talked to around the country lost millions of dollars to fraud out of their unemployment funds. Mississippi was no exception,” White said. “The federal government and state governments around the country do not need to repeat those mistakes the next time we have a recession. I hope this audit and those like it in other states are used to fix anti-fraud controls and prevent this kind of massive loss from happening in the future.”
The federal CARES Act allowed state unemployment agencies to increase benefits during the pandemic, extend the eligibility time frame, and broaden which types of jobs were allowed to apply. As Mississippians became increasingly desperate for assistance in the early months of the pandemic, and as MDES was overwhelmed with applications, certain controls were lifted, the auditor’s report pointed out, such as a one-week waiting period, work search requirements and Social Security number verifications.
“Due to these controls being ignored or overridden, MDES was unable to properly monitor the immense influx of claims and to properly vet those claims for fraud,” the report said.
In its response to the report, MDES acknowledged that improper payments occurred, but said the general thrust of the auditor’s findings failed to take into account the scope of the emergency the agency was forced to respond to and what it was tasked with by the state and federal government. Executive Director Jackie Turner wrote that her agency did not waive state laws governing controls over unemployment benefits, but rather was following emergency directives from state and federal leaders to “expeditiously deliver much-needed relief.”
“MDES went to great lengths to follow the new, authorized rules and procedures that were put in place by Federal and State emergency declarations,” Turner wrote. “Moreover, MDES will pursue all measures available to recoup all overpayments and improper payments incurred during the pandemic.”
The auditor’s office pushed back, saying in a written response that MDES had chosen on its own to tweak some of its normal controls over unemployment claims, such as work search requirements. And it said MDES had apparently not utilized some key fraud-catching tools, such as one system that would have caught benefits that wrongly went to people in jail.
“Regardless of the federal requirements or Executive Orders issued, MDES is still responsible for ensuring the accuracy of unemployment claims,” the auditor’s office wrote.
Stephanie Palmertree, director of the auditor’s Financial and Compliance Division, said she expected the percentage and overall number of improper benefit payments to increase in the current fiscal year’s audit, which will look back to July, 2020. State officials, she said, are still trying to determine what portion of the overpayments during the pandemic were due to outright fraud, and how much can be tied to errors or other issues at the agency.