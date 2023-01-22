Burn Center Mississippi

Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs and COVID-19 clinical response leader at the University of Mississippi Medical School, speaks during a news conference in Jackson, Miss., July 16, 2021. The governing board for Mississippi's public universities voted Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, to give UMMC permission to operate a center to care for burn patients, months after another hospital closed the only burn center in the state.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON — The University of Mississippi Medical Center has received permission to provide care for burn patients, months after another hospital closed the only other burn center in the state.

