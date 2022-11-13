Water Woes Mississippi

This is an aerial view of of the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., on Sept. 1, 2022. Local officials in Mississippi's capital city, where a late summer water crisis upended life for 150,00 people, approved an emergency plan Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, to increase staffing at the city's two water treatment plants.

 Steve Helber I AP

JACKSON • Local officials in Mississippi's capital city, where a late summer water crisis upended life for 150,00 people, have approved an emergency plan to increase staffing at the city's two water treatment plants.

