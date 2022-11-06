Water Trouble Mississippi

Clouds are reflected off the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility's sedimentation basins in Ridgeland, Miss., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Mississippi's capital city has been awarded a tranche of federal funds to help fix its crumbling water infrastructure. The infusion of funds arrives after flooding-induced breakdowns at Jackson's main water treatment plant in late August left 150,000 people without running water for several days.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON • Mississippi officials on Friday approved the city of Jackson's request for $35.6 million in federal funds to help fix its crumbling water infrastructure, following this summer's flooding-induced breakdowns that left 150,000 people without running water for days.

