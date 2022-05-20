JACKSON • New state laws approved by the governor will soon place a nonprofit corporation intended to give incarcerated people job training skills under the direction of the state-operated prison department, bringing the state more in line with the rest of the country.
A pair of laws spearheaded by north Mississippi lawmakers would move the Mississippi Prison Industries Corporation, an outlier for training inmates, and streamline its services by putting it in the control of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
"The new changes under the new laws represent a gigantic step forward in achieving the goal of every inmate having a job and a place to go when they get out of prison,” Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain told the Daily Journal in a statement.
Mississippi was only one of two states in the country that did not use a tax-funded corrections department to provide inmates with job skills, according to a report released last year, and opted to use a nonprofit company instead.
The nonprofit, MPIC, was responsible for generating its own revenue, which largely came from selling products such as grills created by prisoners.
“We’re basically turning it into a workforce training program as opposed to producing items and goods to compete with the free market and private industries,” House Corrections Chairman Kevin Horan, R-Grenada, said during the legislative session.
The laws will abolish the corporation’s old board of directors and create a new board composed of the corrections commissioner, the director of the state’s workforce development agency, a faith leader, a business leader and the director of the community college board.
Commissioner Cain would appoint the faith community and business community representatives, subject to Senate approval. Cain said he has chosen the two representatives, but declined to disclose their identity.
One of the primary concerns of how MPIC has previously operated is that it was somewhat ambiguous if the training the inmates got in prison led to an actual job.
The state Legislature’s investigative committee published a report in November questioning the overall effectiveness of the nonprofit and concluded that there were scant records to justify if former inmates were successfully getting paired with jobs after leaving incarceration.
Senate Corrections Vice Chairman Daniel Sparks, R-Belmont, said he hoped that placing the executive director of the state’s workforce development office, Accelerate Mississippi, on the new board, will bridge that gap and bring more industries to the table.
Ryan Miller, the executive director of Accelerate Mississippi, told the Daily Journal that former inmates are an important part of the puzzle for equipping more Mississippians with high-paying jobs and knows several industries in the state who want to hire formerly incarcerated people.
“You have a large number of inmates who want an opportunity to invest themselves in a job that will provide them more and hopefully help prevent them from falling into whatever cycle they found themselves into in the first place,” Miller said.