TUPELO • A move by state government to privatize the management of a poorly performing child support system did not boost the amount of money collected, according to a government watchdog panel.
The Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review, or PEER, released findings on Wednesday that raises questions about the management of a federally mandated child support enforcement program.
This program is under the purview of the Mississippi Department of Human Services.
Much of the fault found by the PEER report implicates former MDHS leadership, including Executive Director John Davis, who abruptly retired in 2019 and now faces criminal charges of embezzlement linked to a different government program.
MDHS is currently led by Robert G. “Bob” Anderson, an attorney with prosecution experience at the state and federal levels. He has spearheaded efforts to burnish the reputation of the agency.
In response to the PEER report, MDHS noted significant improvements to a contract approved only last month with YoungWilliams, the private company paid to manage the child support program.
“Over the summer months, MDHS officials had protracted negotiations with YoungWilliams, which resulted in genuine enhancements to the legal services contract, not least of which included the imposition of liquidated damages tied to the performance measures in the contract,” an MDHS spokesman told the Daily Journal in writing.
Full privatization ordered by previous governor
While in office, Gov. Phil Bryant directed MDHS in 2014 to privatize the enforcement of child support payments. A previous 2013 PEER report had already offered the view that full privatization would not be cost effective.
At Bryant’s order, MDHS initially tested privatization using a pilot program in 17 counties. In that pilot program, private contractor YoungWilliams performed worse on four of five criteria used to measure the performance of child support programs than in counties where MDHS continued to have control over enforcement, according to the most recent PEER report.
Despite the poor performance in this 2015 pilot program, MDHS privatized child support enforcement statewide in 2016.
After full privatization, Mississippi’s performance on only two of five criteria the federal government uses to measure the performance of child support programs improved. Crucially, there was no improvement related to the collection of current child support payments or past-due child support payments.
In the most recent fiscal year studied by PEER, the current child support payment rate was 54%, the lowest of any contiguous state.
In that same year, the collection of past due child support payments was 58%. Among contiguous states, only Louisiana performed worse.
The PEER report notes that “(s)ocioeconomic factors contribute to Mississippi’s low performance in the area of collections.”
However, the PEER findings also conclude that “MDHS has not taken a proactive role in assessing which collections strategies are most effective in increasing compliance in a cost-effective way for Mississippi’s population.”
PEER cites sloppy accountability standards
In addition to questioning the outcomes of privatization, the PEER committee also raises concerns about how MDHS managed its private contractor. Many of this concerns focused specifically on prior MDHS leadership, not the current leadership.
An internal monitoring unit at MDHS, for example, previously noted a persistent failure by YoungWilliams to meet certain deadlines. MDHS leadership at the time took no action to resolve these problems.
“New MDHS leadership is treating this issue differently and ensuring that YoungWilliams is in compliance within a certain timeframe,” according to the PEER report.
PEER: Bidding process gave appearance of favoritism
The report says MDHS handled a competitive bidding process in a way that implied favoritism toward WellsYoung.
Twice MDHS cancelled a competitive bidding process after initial scoring showed a new vendor outperforming WellsYoung. MDHS says the first cancellation was linked to an attempt to strengthen the contract's language, and the second cancellation was to ensure a final decision was made by the agency's new director.
This past September, MDHS awarded a new five-year contract to WellsYoung. MDHS said that in the most recent bidding process, "YoungWilliams was the only bidder with an evaluation score sufficient to move forward."
According to PEER, this new contract has more accountability measures and is better than previous contracts.
MDHS made a similar point in its statement to the Daily Journal.
“In its present state with the addition of liquidated damages, MDHS is satisfied that the contract is a good investment of the taxpayers’ money in this important program,” a spokesman for MDHS said.
How child support collection works in Mississippi
In a state with high rates of single-parent families and high rates of poverty, child support enforcement reaches deep into the personal lives of many Mississippi residents, even as the sprawling program is largely invisible to others, including many in state government.
Parents — commonly a mother — can apply to the state’s enforcement program for assistance collecting child support that isn’t being paid. Some others parents are required to cooperate with the state enforcement program after seeking certain kinds of public assistance.
In those cases, MDHS collects child support payments and first reimburses itself for any cash benefits paid to the custodial parent.
Services provided by the enforcement program include assistance finding noncustodial parents, conducting paternity tests and obtaining payment orders from a chancery court.
The enforcement program can collect delinquent child support by going after wages, unemployment benefits and even tax refunds. Someone who doesn’t pay child support can even go to jail.