Mississippi’s first presumptive positive case of the new coronavirus is a Forrest County man who recently traveled to Florida, according to a Wednesday evening announcement by the Mississippi Department of Health.
The individual testing positive for COVID-19 has now isolated himself at home to prevent further transmission to others, and is not hospitalized at this time.
“Forrest County residents and all Mississippians are NOT considered at additional risk from this case, and should continue to practice basic protective hygiene,” read a tweet released by the state Health Department after the case was announced.
Mississippi’s state health laboratory conducted the testing that yielded this presumptive case, and now awaits further confirmation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs will hold a press briefing Thursday morning to release additional information.
Aside from the single positive case reported thus far, Mississippi has tested 32 individuals for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, with all those tests returning negative.