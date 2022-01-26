In this file photo from August 11, 2021, John Patrick Enis, 12, a Tupelo Middle School student, receives his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from R.N. Mavis Prude, at Church Street Elementary School. The Tupelo Public School District made the vaccines available for its teachers, staff and their families.
TUPELO • The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) confirmed a tenth pediatric death due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
None of the 10 children who died from COVID in the state had been vaccinated, MSDH said, despite vaccinations now being readily available for any child 5 and older.
Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Mississippi in March 2020, the MSDH has reported:
one death in an infant – under one year of age
two deaths in the 1-5 year age range
one death in the 6-10 year age range
six deaths in the 11-17 year age range
With just 7% of children ages 5 to 11, and 37% of children ages 12 to 17, fully vaccinated, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers encourages parents to discuss childhood vaccination with their health care provider.
"Vaccination is the best protection for our children who are eligible to receive it," Byers said. "For those under 5 years of age, it is critically important that everyone around the infant or child are vaccinated."
Beyond vaccination and booster shots (which are recommended for those over 12), protection efforts such as social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding large crowds continue to be recommended by MSDH.