The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing to states total number of cases to 140.
Several new cases were reported in Northeast Mississippi including four in Lee County, three in Itawamba, one in Union, one in Lafayette, one in Marshall, and one in Panola.
Four new cases were reported in Lowndes County and one case was reported in Clay.
Other counties with new presumptive cases were Attala, Coahoma, DeSoto, Forrest, Franklin, George, Grenada, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Jackson, Leake, Lincoln, Madison, Pearl River, Pike, Rankin, Simpson, Tunica, and Washington.a
On Friday, the state department of health recommended that all restaurants and bars suspend dine-in service in order to help slow down the spread of coronavirus.
“This will in no way affect gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores or food marts” said MSDH State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs.
MSDH also recommended that residents not attend funerals, weddings, church services or other social events with more than 10 people in attendance.