TUPELO • The number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Mississippi appear to be leveling off, even as ICU bed availability remains at zero, according to state health department officials.
"We certainly are seeing a stabilization in cases and we've started to see a modest decline in daily hospitalizations, which is certainly welcome," State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said during a press conference on Wednesday. "But I do want everyone to keep in mind that it's at an extremely high level, and so it's not at a point where anyone should be feeling complacent about where we are."
As of Aug. 31, there were 1,543 Mississippians hospitalized with COVID-19, down 7% from the previous high of 1,667 in mid-August.
Jim Craig, Mississippi State Department of Health Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection, said that while Mississippi is seeing some improvement in hospital bed availability, "ICU space continues to be scarce."
As of 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, critical care hospitals reported 13 ICU beds available with 213 people being held in emergency rooms for beds, 93 of whom were waiting on an ICU bed.
Of those 93, 26 were COVID patients, Craig said.
"With patients still waiting on ICU beds, our ICU bed capacity is still effectively zero in the state," Craig said.
When asked how MSDH prioritizes who gets an ICU bed, Craig said having "effectively zero" beds means patients are always in motion within the hospital system.
The strategy is to keep patients within their local region, of which there are three: north, central and south.
The rotation process normally stays regional, but from time to time individuals have to be sent to another part of the state.
"It puts a strain on families," Craig said. "It puts a strain on everyone when their loved one has to go that far away."
Dobbs stressed that even if someone is in an ER waiting on a room, they are still receiving intensive care.
"There's a devoted team," Dobbs said. "The critical care docs will be there also to help, and the nurses are doing a fantastic job."
"It's just a phenomenal stress that ERs are having to do ICU work and ER work, so just really be thankful for the folks who are working day and night to save lives in Mississippi," Dobbs added.
Mississippi reported more than 85,000 new COVID-19 cases in August, and that number will increase in coming days as cases that were onset in August continue to be reported, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.
"Far and away, August has been our most significant month in number of cases," Byers said.
Byers said that while Mississippi is not at the same point it was during the winter surge, which saw 1,271 deaths in January, there were still a "staggering number of deaths" in August, with 838 confirmed so far. And that number will grow as additional death certificate reports come in.
"We're approaching 1,000 deaths in the month of August," Dobbs said. "I just want to reiterate that almost all of those deaths were preventable."
"Most of the deaths that are going to happen over the next month are and would be preventable," Dobbs added, encouraging Mississippians to get vaccinated. "So everything we can do to prevent severe illness and death, we need to do right now."