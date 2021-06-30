TUPELO • A bid to oust Confederate statutes from the U.S. Capitol — including those associated with Mississippi — has drawn opposition from Mississippi Reps. Trent Kelly, Michael Guest and Steven Palazzo.
On Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved House Resolution 3005 on a 285-120 vote. This resolution would require the removal of any public statutes in the U.S. Capitol portraying “individual who served voluntarily at any time as a member of the Armed Forces of the Confederates States of America” or “who served as an official of the Government of the Confederate States of America.”
Under current law, each state selects for itself two statutes to be located in Statuary Hall. The legislature, together with the governor, of any state may request the replacement of its statutes.
Mississippi is the only state to be represented in Statuary Hall by two figures linked to the Confederacy: Jefferson Davis and James Zachariah George.
Mississippi delegation split along partisan, racial lines
The 285 U.S. House members voting in favor of HR 3005 included a bipartisan coalition of 218 Democrats and 67 Republicans.
All 120 opposing votes came from Republicans, including North Mississippi’s Kelly, and Palazzo, who represents the Gulf Coast area.
Guest, from the state’s central area, was not present for the vote but said in a statement on Wednesday he would have voted against HR 3005 had he been present.
“I would be opposed to the federal government ordering or dictating Mississippi to remove those statues,” Guest said in a statement. “The process for removing or changing states’ statues displayed in the U.S. Capitol already exists, and the authority is granted to state legislatures to make these decisions.”
U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat representing the Delta, was the state’s only House member to support the measure.
“Our Capitol Building should represent those who fought for a more inclusive America,” Thompson said in a statement on Twitter. “Confederate statues have no place on Capitol Hill!”
Thompson is the only Democratic member of the state’s House delegation, as well as the delegation’s only Black member.
Wicker, Hyde-Smith oppose federal action on Confederate statues in Capitol
Having cleared the House, HR 3005 now moves to the U.S. Senate, where both Mississippi’s members have previously expressed opposition to such proposals.
“There are clear rules and procedures set for the designation, receipt, and placement of statues in the United States Capitol,” Hyde-Smith told Roll Call last year. “Any state, including Mississippi, can avail itself to that process if it wants to exchange statues. How to best depict the history of our nation is always up for debate, but it is not the role of Congress to dictate to states which statues should be placed in the Capitol.”
Wicker has especially defended the Davis statue in multiple interviews over the years, typically citing Davis' service in the U.S. Senate prior to the South’s attempt to secede from the Union.
“Along with Montgomery Meigs, Jefferson Davis was as responsible as any American for the current House and Senate wings being as beautiful and having the high quality that they have today. And they were done so without graft. So Jefferson Davis is a historical figure to be studied and to be honored,” Wicker told Roll Call in part in 2015.
Davis, George leading figures of Confederacy, Jim Crow
Davis served as president of the Confederacy, but at one time argued against secession on pragmatic grounds. A plantation owner who used enslaved labor, Davis represented Mississippi in the U.S. House as well as the U.S. Senate before the Civil War, and served as the U.S. Secretary of War.
George was a Confederate officer, played a key role in opposition to the state’s multiracial Reconstruction government and was a leading figure behind Mississippi’s 1890 white supremacist state Constitution.
After the Civil War, George served as a member of the Mississippi Supreme Court and as a U.S. Senator. An advisory committee at the University of Mississippi detailed George's role in the creation of a segregated society under white supremacist rule in the post-Reconstruction era.