TUPELO • Unemployed workers in Mississippi will soon stop receiving enhanced federal benefits.
Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday announced he will end payout of the $300 unemployment supplement included as part of the American Rescue Plan. This supplement is paid by the federal government in addition to state unemployment benefits.
In Mississippi, the maximum unemployment benefit provided by the state is $235.
“It has become clear to me that we cannot have a full economic recovery until we get the thousands of available jobs in our state filled,” Reeves wrote in a statement.
The American Rescue Plan was signed into law in March. The additional federal benefits are set to continue in participating states until Sept. 6.
However, Reeves said on Monday he has ordered the Mississippi Department of Employment Security to opt out of the enhanced benefits as of June 12, the earliest date allowed by federal law.
Shortly after Reeves announced the state would opt out of the federal program, the Mississippi Democratic Party released a statement sharply critical of the governor's decision.
"Mississippi boasts one of the highest poverty rates in the country," the statement said, calling Monday's action by Reeves "absurd" as well as "callous and heartless."
This action by Mississippi’s first-term Republican governor comes as other states move to end the enhanced federal payments.
Arkansas, Montana and South Carolina have all announced plans to do so. On Monday, Alabama’s Gov. Kay Ivey said she’ll do the same, going public with those plans a little before Reeves.
Also on Monday, before any statement by the governor, House Speaker Philip Gunn called for Reeves to curtail the number of Mississippians receiving unemployment benefits.
In a letter obtained by the Daily Journal, Gunn asked the governor to take one of two courses: strictly enforce job search requirements for those receiving unemployment benefits or end the state’s participation in a pandemic-linked federal expansion of joblessness benefits.
“It is time for Mississippi to take steps to ensure that unemployment is only available to those who legitimately cannot find work,” Gunn wrote.
After the action by Reeves, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann threw his support behind the move in a statement to the Daily Journal.
“Today, we have heard from employers from the construction, restaurant, and truck driving industries who cannot find workers to fill jobs, despite increasing compensation to potential employees,” Hosemann said in a statement. “It does not seem reasonable to pay a healthy worker not to work.”
In his letter, Gunn claimed that, according to business owners with whom he has spoken, state officials are not adequately enforcing a requirement that those receiving unemployment benefits “demonstrate that they are unsuccessfully searching for work.”
For his part, Reeves did say that he has “directed MDES to prioritize pre-pandemic enforcement of all eligibility requirements for any individual to receive unemployment benefits under state law.”
The GOP speaker further cited claims by unidentified business owners that they are operating at reduced capacity due to a shortage of workers. Across the country, some business and political leaders have claimed that larger unemployment benefits are causing people not to seek work.
Gunn did not identify the level of wages offered by the businesses that he says cannot find enough workers. One Democratic lawmaker says that inadequate wages are the root of worker shortages, not federal aid to the jobless.
Unemployment benefits are not the problem—our failure to address low wages in our state is the real issue. To ask people to go back to work for low wages instead of receiving a “living wage” is asinine. #RaiseTheWage #FightForMSWorkers pic.twitter.com/C0MtTO9pdN— Rep. Jeramey Anderson (@jerameyanderson) May 10, 2021
“To ask people to go back to work for low wages instead of receiving a ‘living wage’ is asinine,” said state Rep. Jeramey Anderson, D-Moss Point, on Twitter Monday afternoon.
Anderson said he intends to introduce a bill to raise the state’s minimum wage of from the federally mandated $7.25 an hour to $9 an hour.