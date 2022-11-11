JACKSON — Republican Gov. Tate Reeves opposes using his pardon power to give people convicted of possessing marijuana a fresh start, but some of the Capitol’s lead lawmakers could bring changes on the legislative level.
Reeves recently told reporters that he currently has no intentions of issuing pardons for people convicted of low-level marijuana possession offenses, and called President Joe Biden’s recent action pardoning people convicted of such crimes on the federal level a “political stunt.”
“I’ll tell you, in our state I have not pardoned anyone yet in three years,” Reeves said. “That doesn’t mean that we’re not going to, or that we’re not going to soon, but there is no intention of pardoning anyone at this time.”
The issue of gubernatorial pardons for simple marijuana possession took new prominence in October when Biden announced he was pardoning everyone convicted of federal simple possession charges.
Biden’s action did not release anyone from prison, but it could restore civil rights to around 6,500 people.
A pardon is when a governor or president legally absolves someone of a crime and restores the civil rights lost during conviction, including voting or firearm possession. A pardon doesn’t remove the offense from a person’s criminal record.
Biden also urged governors to take similar action for people who have been convicted of similar state charges, which vastly outnumber those convicted of federal charges.
Both House Judiciary B Chairman Nick Bain, R-Corinth, and House Drug Policy Chairman Lee Yancey, R-Brandon, said they were open to some type of reforms from the legislative level that would ease harsh sentences for cannabis possession offenses.
Bain, who leads the committee that would have jurisdiction over the state criminal code, said he would consider legislation changing sentencing for people convicted of simple possession, or he would be receptive to giving those convicted more parole eligibility.
“You have people in prison right now that are doing life sentences or very long sentences just on simple possession of marijuana because of the habitual offender statute,” Bain said. “So, I do think we need to tweak and adjust that as part of our code.”
Mississippi has two separate habitual offender laws, often referred to as "big" or "little."
Under the “little” law, someone is sentenced to the maximum possible prison sentence upon conviction of a third felony. If one of those felonies was violent, however, the “big” law ensures the person will be sentenced to life without parole.
The third felony doesn’t have to be violent for the law to take effect. Someone who served time for a violent felony years ago is still subject to life without parole for a nonviolent third felony.
The case of Tameka Drummer sparked national attention when she received a life sentence in 2008 after she was pulled over for an expired license plate in Alcorn County and officers found a small amount of marijuana in her car.
Drummer was sentenced as a habitual offender because of previous convictions, including voluntary manslaughter in 1992, aggravated assault in 1998 and possession of marijuana in 2007 in the Criminal Court of Shelby County, Tennessee.
The other issue that complicates possession charges in the Magnolia State is state lawmakers earlier this year passed a medical marijuana program that allows qualified patients to legally obtain cannabis from a dispensary.
Yancey, who leads the committee responsible for drug laws, helped craft Mississippi’s medical marijuana law and said he heard from local sheriffs who say they don’t want people charged with possession crowding local prisons.
But any legislative effort to ease sentencing or reform marijuana laws would likely be an uphill battle.
The first-term Republican governor has consistently been a roadblock to most of the Legislature’s substantive parole eligibility reforms, even when they were backed by conservative and libertarian think-tanks in the state.
Last year, Reeves vetoed a bill that would have clarified that people who have had felony crimes expunged from their record can also have their voting rights restored.
Though he was not referring to the governor, Yancey jokingly told the Daily Journal that he wished people would stop fighting him “tooth and nail on every cannabis measure,” given that national attitudes are becoming more accepting of cannabis.
The 2023 legislative session begins in early January.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.