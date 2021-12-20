JACKSON • Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday announced his office will give law enforcement officers who work for state agencies an extra $1,000 this month in hazard pay.
Reeves at a press conference on Monday announced that his office will fund the one-time pay to roughly 1,750 state officers by the end of the month. The total hazard pay package is expected to be around $2.3 million.
“We’ll never be able to fully repay our officers for everything they’ve done for us over the last two years,” Reeves said. “We’ll probably never be able to fully repay our officers for the increased risk of being exposed to COVID while performing their duties throughout the pandemic and throughout this state of emergency.”
The money will go to officers at various state agencies, but most of the officers receiving the money are stationed at the Department of Public Safety, which houses the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
Sean Tindell, the commissioner of public safety, said that the officers often have to work other jobs to make ends meet, so the money will be a welcome Christmas gift.
“This will help out tremendously,” said Craig James, a Highway Patrol trooper. “My wife has been picking up extra shifts. Maybe she can knock that back a little bit with this money.”
The money for the hazard pay stems from around $50 million in funds provided through the federal CARES Act that the Legislature set aside for Reeves’ office to use at his own discretion. The first-term governor said that there is about $5 million left of those funds to spend by the end of the year.
Law enforcement agencies employed by counties and municipalities will not get the $1,000 from Reeves’ office, but the governor encouraged local governments to set aside hazard pay dollars for their local officers.
As Reeves highlights the work state law enforcement officers have conducted during the past two years of the pandemic, health officials are warning that the new omicron variant of COVID-19 will likely lead to a new wave of infections this winter.
Preliminary data of the new variant shows that the omicron variant is more infectious than previous variants and vaccines appear at least somewhat less effective against preventing infection.
However, vaccines significantly reduce the chance someone will experience severe illness.
Reeves said that his office was monitoring the new variant and has met with state health officials to discuss it.
Reeves noted early data shows that people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine fare better against the virus. But he stopped short of fully encouraging people to get vaccinated against the virus.
“Just as I have done throughout the outset, if you have chosen not to get vaccinated at this point, I would encourage you to talk to your doctor and see if that might be the best choice for you,” Reeves said.
Reeves said that he will spend all of the remaining CARES Act money under his discretion by the end of the year, but did not release details about what he plans to do with the rest of that money.