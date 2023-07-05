Black City White Legislature

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph confers with his attorneys on May 10, 2023, in Hinds County Chancery Court in Jackson, Miss., where a judge heard arguments about a Mississippi law that would create a court system with judges who would be appointed rather than elected. The chancery judge removed Randolph as a defendant and dismissed the lawsuit. Randolph has recused himself from hearing an appeal on Thursday, July 6, 2023, as the plaintiffs ask the state Supreme Court to revive the case. 

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON — The Mississippi Supreme Court will hear an appeal Thursday as some Jackson residents try to revive one of the lawsuits challenging the appointment, rather than the election, of some judges in the capital city — and the top justice will not take part in the hearing.

