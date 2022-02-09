JACKSON • Leaders at the Mississippi Capitol for the second straight year appear to be at a political standstill over competing proposals to preserve and enhance the state’s natural recreation areas.
Both the state House and Senate last week overwhelmingly passed versions of an outdoor stewardship trust fund bill. In both versions, state leaders set to set aside tax dollars to improve parks, hunting areas and other outdoor sites.
But beside that basic goal, the two bills share sparse common ground, and in a state where natural resources are in abundance and the state parks are in disrepair, legislators are at a political impasse over how the program should be funded and which groups should specifically receive the funds.
The House wants to divert a portion of the sales tax enacted on sporting goods stores to go toward conservation projects. In addition to local governments and state agencies, House leaders want nonprofit groups to be eligible to receive these funds.
“Our bill looks like last year’s,” House Speaker Philip Gunn said. “I don’t see any reason to move away from our current bill.”
Senators, on the other hand, want to fund the stewardship program through yearly appropriation bills and only want the money to be spent on lands owned by public bodies.
“I think all of our discussion in the Senate has been about the fact that we believe the state parks ought to be fixed first before we start fixing private land,” said Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, the leader of the Senate. “That was our position last year, and I don’t see that changing this year.”
Neither group indicates any intent on budging from their respective position, and previous bad blood over the legislation may be spoiling the negotiations during this year’s session.
After the House overwhelmingly passed the bill last legislative session and sent it to the Senate, Hosemann’s office referred the legislation to three different committees, meaning three committees had to approve of the legislation before the full Senate could consider it.
A legislative leader’s decision to triple refer legislation is uncommon and is typically done to make it harder for legislation to pass. True to form, the bill didn’t pass the full Legislature.
This year, Rep. Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, seemingly retaliated by getting House members to pass two nearly identical versions of a stewardship bill, signaling to the Senate they want the legislation to pass.
The political impasse and feuding comes at a time when Mississippi’s state parks are in dire need of repairs because of years of deferred maintenance, as previously reported by the Daily Journal.
Since both halves of the Legislature are offering competing proposals, the two chambers are likely to attempt a compromise in a conference committee, which is when small groups of senators and representatives attempt to has out differences.
Should the Legislature reach an agreement on a stewardship trust bill, it would be welcome news to conservation proponents, who have called on state leaders to preserve conservation areas for years.
“It is the will of this body and the state of Mississippi that we get this done this year,” Lamar said.