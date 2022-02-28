JACKSON • A House committee on Monday cleared the way for the full chamber to pass legislation that is being advertised as an anti-critical race theory bill.
The House Universities and Colleges Committee voted to pass a bill that forbids public schools from forcing students to agree “that any sex, race, ethnicity, religion or nationality is inherently superior or inferior," which is not what proponents of critical race theory describe is the aim of the theory.
The committee voted 14-9 to pass the bill. The Northeast Mississippi representatives who voted in favor of the bill are Mac Huddleston of Pontotoc, Shane Aguirre of Tupelo, Donnie Bell of Fulton, Randy Boyd of Mantachie, Clay Deweese of Oxford and Jody Steverson of Ripley. All of them are Republicans.
The Northeast Mississippi representatives who opposed the bill are John Faulkner of Holly Springs and Cheikh Taylor of Starkville. Both of them are Democrats.
After state senators in January passed the same bill claiming that it would prevent critical race theory from being taught, the House pivoted to try to describe the bill as an “anti-discrimination bill.”
“All this bill does is basically say that there’s going to be no discrimination based on sex, race, religion or national origin,” said Republican Rep. Joey Hood of Ackerman, who presented the bill to the committee, adding that he doesn’t know why senators included critical race theory in the title of the bill.
The legislation does not define critical race theory, does not list any penalties for teachers who violate the law and does not actually ban educators from teaching anything.
However, Democratic lawmakers worry that the legislation will unnecessarily divide citizens and scare history teachers from teaching an accurate form of the state’s history that is riddled with racial injustice.
No lawmaker who supports the legislation has defined to the Daily Journal what critical race theory actually is.
Critical race theory originated in various fields of academia and holds that racism is embedded in institutions like legal systems and other policies, often without any conscious intent by the people who work in those systems. Supporters believe it describes how racially disparate outcomes continue to exist in many areas of American life.
Many conservative lawmakers have increasingly used the term to describe interpretation of history as well as contemporary political rhetoric that they claim emphasize "white guilt" or undermine traditional narrative of American history.
The Mississippi Department of Education has said that no K-12 university in the state is teaching the theory. Kell Smith, interim director of the Mississippi Community College Board, told the committee on Monday that he was aware of no community college in the state teaching the theory.
The University of Mississippi School of Law is the only public institution in the state that actually teaches a course on critical race theory, according to Mississippi Today.
Democratic lawmakers on the committee called the bill abhorrent, unnecessary and retrograde.
Rep. Alyce Clarke, D-Jackson, is a veteran of the civil rights movement, the first Black woman elected to the House and a former educator. She told the Daily Journal that the legislation doesn’t make sense to her and is appalled that House members decided to consider the bill.
“I don’t see why we’re doing this,” Clark said. “It doesn’t help anything. I’d like to see us working together. This legislation concerns me greatly.”
Likewise, Democrat Rep. Gregory Holloway of Hazlehurst said that it was a sad day at the Capitol when lawmakers passed bills on something that’s “not even a threat.”
“What is the purpose of this when there’s no problem?” Holloway asked. “Are we trying to get ahead of a game that’s not even being played?”
The Senate in January passed the bill by 32-2 after Black lawmakers walked out in protest.
The full House can now consider the bill. If the House passes the measure, it will head to Gov. Tate Reeves for consideration.