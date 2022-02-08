JACKSON • Mississippi representatives on Tuesday approved legislation that would allow citizens to create and change laws, but it would not give them the power to change the state constitution.
The resolution passed 91-26, with only Democrats opposing the measure. The Northeast Mississippi representatives who opposed the legislation are John Faulkner of Holly Springs, Kabir Karriem of Columbus, Cheikh Taylor of Starkville and Rickey Thompson of Shannon.
Democratic members criticized the proposal because it did not give voters a way to change the constitution and believed the process was too burdensome on citizens. GOP representatives, however, argued that allowing voters to shape state law while preventing them from changing Mississippi's constitution directly was more responsible policy.
“I think you tell people that this allows us not to be leveraged by the political whims of the day,” Rep. Nick Bain, R-Corinth, said on the House floor. “Not be led by something that's popular today but not popular tomorrow.”
The proposal would require initiative sponsors to collect an equal share of signatures from the state’s congressional districts, and require the Secretary of State’s office to verify the signatures.
The resolution would prohibit legislators from altering a law that was passed by voter initiative for two years, unless two-thirds of the lawmakers in both chambers believe that a major emergency exists.
Rep. Robert Johnson III, the Democratic leader of the House, attempted to make four amendments to the resolution to make it more “voter friendly.” All of his amendments were rejected.
One of Johnson’s amendments would have allowed citizens to appeal to the Mississippi Supreme Court if legislators tried to amend a voter-approved initiatives before the two-year period.
Rep. Fred Shanks, R- Brandon, authored the legislation. He told Johnson that he would work with him in a conference committee on each of the four proposed amendments, but asked his colleagues to oppose them.
“It looks like we have a lot of work to do in conference,” House Speaker Philip Gunn joked.
Johnson voted for the final resolution, and told members of press that he’s hoping Republican leaders will stay true to their word in working with him in the future.
“We introduced an initiative bill that does more to protect the will of the legislators than it does exacting policy to the people,” Johnson said. “The idea of the initiative is that people would have a voice independent of the Legislature.”
The resolution now heads to the Senate for consideration. It is not clear whether Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, the leader of the Senate, will support it, but he has said that he does not want an initiative process that allows citizens to amend the state constitution.
If the resolution passes both chambers of the Legislature, it would go before the voters for approval in November.
Mississippians currently have no way to directly change state laws or make amendments to the constitution. The Mississippi Supreme Court in July struck down the initiative process over technicalities with state law.