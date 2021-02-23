JACKSON • A sweeping bill that would eliminate Mississippi’s personal income tax and shift the state’s tax burden onto sales tax within about a decade passed the House of Representatives on Tuesday afternoon.
House Bill 1439 – authored by the three top House Republicans, Speaker Philip Gunn, Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White and Rep. Trey Lamar – passed on a 85-34 vote, with most Republicans and some Democrats backing the measure. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.
The legislation would eliminate income taxes for individuals making up to about $50,000, or couples making about $100,000, with those income levels scheduled to gradually increase to phase out taxes for all incomes. The bill also would also cut the grocery sales tax in half over the coming years. To offset those revenue losses it would increase other sales taxes in several areas.
“The working man, the lower income, the common folks, were given priority with this plan,” Lamar told his colleagues before the vote.
The 308-page bill has been fast-tracked through the legislative process. It was quietly unveiled on Monday and quickly cleared the House Ways and Means Committee, which is led by Lamar. A full vote on the House floor came less than 24 hours later, even as some lawmakers were still digesting the proposal.
The legislation to phase out the income tax also included a provision to raise teacher pay, a major priority of Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who leads the Senate. Other legislation has also been under consideration to raise teacher pay.
House leaders have discussed several provisions of the bill with tax experts as well as the Department of Revenue, Gunn said in a press briefing Tuesday. But there has been no larger outside analysis or independent study of the 308-page proposal to ensure it will work as intended.
How would it eliminate the state income tax?
The legislation would eliminate the state’s personal income tax starting in 2022 for:
• Individuals making about $50,000
• Couples making about $100,000
These exempt income levels would increase each year, assuming the state is bringing in enough revenue. That calculation would be done annually by the state Commissioner of Revenue, until the state income tax is phased out. The full phase-out could occur as soon as a decade from now, if revenue growth stays steady, though it would be delayed if the state economy takes a downturn.
How would Mississippi make up the lost tax revenue?
To make up for the income tax reductions, the bill proposes increasing:
• General sales tax from 7% up to 9.5%
• Liquor sales tax from 7% up to 9.5%
• Farm equipment sales tax from 1.5% up to 4%
• Sales tax on cars, trucks, planes and mobile homes from 3% up to 5.5%
• Sales tax on manufacturing machinery from 1.5% up to 4%
What happens to the grocery tax in Mississippi?
The legislation would also include a reduction in the state’s grocery tax, the highest in the nation:
• Groceries would be taxed at 4.5% through June 2024, down from 7% now
• Grocery taxes would be further reduced to 4% through June 2026, and eventually down to 3.5% by fiscal year 2027
Where did this idea come from?
Gunn said the legislation has roots in several 2016 tax hearings legislators held, which included presentations by the Tax Foundation and other conservative think tanks from Washington, D.C.
The advice that came from those meetings, Gunn said, "was to move away from taxes on productivity, and move toward taxes on consumption" — meaning less income taxes and more sales taxes. He said the idea is to spread out the tax burden, including to capture taxes from tourists buying goods in Mississippi.
When the legislation is fully phased in at least a decade from now, Gunn said it would result in $1.9 billion of taxes returned to the pockets of Mississippians, a tally that includes the reduced grocery tax rate.
The speaker noted that nearly 60% of Mississippians make less than $50,000, allowing them to stop paying state income tax in 2022. Someone who makes $50,000 would see a savings of about $2,000, which someone who makes $40,000 would get about $1,535 back.
Anyone who makes more than $50,000 will see their earnings up to that threshold exempted from income tax, Gunn noted.
The phase-out of income tax could be paused for a year or two if the state doesn't bring in enough revenue, meaning it could take longer than a decade for those at higher incomes to see the maximum savings.
"Growth in Mississippi has been relatively good of late, so we anticipate if the plan goes according to plan, we will be able to phase it in over a 10-year period of time," Gunn said. "If it goes well, in 10 years, no Mississippian will pay an income tax."
What happens next?
The bill now moves to the Senate. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann – who presides over that chamber – has voiced some concerns about the proposal, specifically related to fears over revenue loss.
"You expect to be able to send your child for a public education and we are not going to go through a process to eliminate the ability of people to get educated just for a talking point," Hosemann told reporters earlier this year.
The first-term lieutenant governor has also voiced skepticism over simply shifting the tax burden from one revenue stream to another.
“Shuffling the deck is not appealing to me,” Hosemann said in a December interview with the Daily Journal.
Gov. Tate Reeves has advocated for eliminating the state's income tax for several months, including in his State of the State speech last month. But Gunn said Tuesday he had not conferred with Reeves on the legislation, and he wasn't sure when such a discussion might take place.