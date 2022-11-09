Teacher Pay Mississippi

A file photo of House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, left, earlier this year explaining he and other Republican lawmakers hav  have signed off on a plan to increase some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation by an average of $4,850, during an afternoon news briefing at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

 ROGELIO V. SOLIS | AP

JACKSON — House Speaker Philip Gunn, one of the most powerful figures in state government, announced Wednesday that he will not run for re-election next year, clearing the way for a new face to lead the Mississippi House of Representatives.

Newsletter

taylor.vance@djournal.com