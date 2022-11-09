A file photo of House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, left, earlier this year explaining he and other Republican lawmakers hav have signed off on a plan to increase some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation by an average of $4,850, during an afternoon news briefing at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
JACKSON — House Speaker Philip Gunn, one of the most powerful figures in state government, announced Wednesday that he will not run for re-election next year, clearing the way for a new face to lead the Mississippi House of Representatives.
Gunn made his plans known to House Republican members during a Wednesday caucus meeting and in comments to the Daily Journal.
Gunn, R-Clinton, has served in the 122-member chamber since 2004, and he has served as speaker since 2012. The Hinds County resident became the first Republican speaker since Reconstruction.
It’s unknown who will officially try to become Gunn’s successor, but multiple lawmakers have told the Daily Journal that House Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White, R-West, has been openly courting votes for the job for several months.
While neither Gunn nor White are elected from north Mississippi, the person who occupies the speaker’s office is of statewide importance. The House speaker controls the legislative agenda and appoints people to lead legislative committees.
In a written statement released on Wednesday, Gunn thanked the voters of his own district for sending him to the House while hinting that he'll soon serve the state in some other unspecified capacity.
"It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve as Speaker of the Mississippi House ... Having said that, I have decided not to seek re-election for House District 56. My service as Speaker coming to an end does not mean I will not be open to future opportunities to serve. I love our state and will always make her better. I believe there will be an opportunity for me to serve our state soon and when that time comes I will be ready."
