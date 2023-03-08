State Rep. Nick Bain, R-Corinth, right, answers a question from Rep. Edward Blackmon Jr., D-Canton, during a discussion over a transgender youth bill in the Mississippi House in Jackson, Miss., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A file photo of Lee County residents entering Lawndale Presbyterian Church to vote in the Lee County District 3 supervisors race on November 2021 in Tupelo.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
JACKSON — The Mississippi House agreed Wednesday to decrease from a previous proposal the number of signatures Mississippians would need to gather to bypass political power at the state Capitol and place an issue directly on a statewide ballot for voter consideration.
The House voted 75-9 to approve a Senate proposal that partially restores Mississippi’s ballot initiative process that the Mississippi Supreme Court struck down in 2021.
A portion of the Senate plan required an organizer to gather a much higher number of signatures than the previous initiative process, but the House overwhelmingly supported an effort decreasing the number.
Rep. Joel Bomgar, R-Madison, authored an amendment that lowers the signature threshold from around 240,000 to around 107,000, which was the same requirement under the previous process.
“All this does is it adjusts the signature-gathering threshold back to the way it's been for 30 years,” Bomgar said.
Though the 122-member House significantly lowered the signature threshold, the current proposal is still more restrictive than the prior structure.
The current legislation bans Mississippians from placing any measure related to abortion on the ballot or directing legislators to spend money on a specific program.
Rep. Omeria Scott, D-Laurel, said the provision on spending measures is designed to thwart a potential initiative to expand Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act to the working poor.
“In every red state in this country, you know how Medicaid got expanded? Through the initiative process,” Scott said.
The majority of lawmakers from Northeast Mississippi supported the legislation, and no member from the area voted against the measure.
Several Democratic House members such as John Faulker of Holly Springs, Karl Gibbs of West Point, Kabir Karriem of Columbus, Cheikh Taylor of Starkville and Rickey Thompson of Shannon voted present, meaning they voted neither for nor against the measure.
A conference committee composed of three House members and three senators will negotiate the final details of the proposal. If the committee reaches a deal, it will return to both chambers for more debate and a vote.
If both chambers approve of the negotiated deal, the process will go before the voters on the upcoming November statewide election for approval.
Rep. Bryant Clark, D-Pickens, warned lawmakers that their effort by the Republican House leadership to create a more restrictive process could backfire on them at the ballot box and become a thorny issue during statewide elections.
“This initiative is going to be an election year issue,” Clark said. “It's going to be talked about at your county fairs, it's going to be talked about at your Rotary Club, it's going to be talked about from now until that first Tuesday of November.”
