JACKSON • Mississippi representatives on Thursday overwhelmingly voted to essentially end the state’s contract with health care giant Centene, an organization that has been investigated by two state agencies for overcharging state taxpayers millions of dollars in pharmacy benefits.
During discussion on a separate Medicaid bill, state Rep. Becky Currie, R-Brookhaven, introduced an amendment that would prohibit the Mississippi Division of Medicaid from contracting with a company that has paid over $50 million in a settlement agreement to the state, which is aimed at Centene.
The amendment, which the House adopted, would require the state to contract with a nonprofit entity to provide Medicaid services.
“I am for doing away with our business to a company who took $55 million of our money that was supposed to be spent on the poor, the sick, the elderly, the mentally ill, the disabled,” Currie said.
The bill was held on a motion to reconsider, which means the legislation can continue to be debated.
The state Attorney General and State Auditor investigated Centene and its Mississippi subsidiary, Magnolia Health, for around two years for allegedly inflating its bills to the Division of Medicaid, which covers some of the state’s most vulnerable residents.
Centene settled with the state for $55.5 million. Centene did not admit fault under the agreement.
Centene also has settled with five other states over similar accusations that they were ripping off taxpayers, according to the Ohio Capital Journal.
A spokesperson for Magnolia Health, which is the state affiliate of Centene, told the Daily Journal in a statement that the House’s amendment would disrupt health care to customers and impact hundreds of jobs.
“We urge legislators to resolve this issue quickly so our members can continue receiving comprehensive care they deserve without interruption,” the statement read.
In Mississippi’s Medicaid managed care system, Centene subsidiary Magnolia Health and two other contractors oversee health insurance benefits for about 485,000 poor adults and children, disabled people, pregnant women and others. The Division of Medicaid pays the companies a set rate per patient.
If Mississippi does prevent the corporation from getting a state contract, it would be a massive break on the company's grip of state Medicaid programs.
Six months after Ohio officials announced they were investigating Centene, the state renewed its contract to the company, according to the Ohio Capital Journal.
The legislation could head to the Senate for consideration, depending on what happens in the House once it is brought back up for reconsideration. The senators who lead the Medicaid and public health committees didn’t want to comment on the House bill but seemed amused and surprised by the House’s action.
“Maybe the House just wanted to give a big middle finger to Centene,” Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, said. “I don’t know.”