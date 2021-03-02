TUPELO • An influential conservative think tank has deemed a proposed overhaul of Mississippi’s tax structure as “momentous” but urges caution and careful deliberation over the bill’s fiscal sustainability and economic impact
After unveiling House Bill 1439 last week and fast-tracking it through the approval process, House leadership repeatedly cited 2016 legislative hearings involving the Tax Foundation as informing their goals and perspective.
But the Tax Foundation itself is now offering some reservations about the legislation backed by House Speaker Philip Gunn and his top legislative lieutenants.
The House bill is a “bold plan,” according to a Tax Foundation analysis released Monday, before adding that “when it comes to making major changes to the tax code, however, details matter.”
And some key details are simply missing, according to the conservative Tax Foundation
“The absence of a fiscal note is concerning,” wrote the report’s authors, Katherine Loughead and Jared Walczak. This fiscal note would equip legislators with “a detailed understanding of the bill’s revenue implications to inform further deliberations.”
Also emerging as a key area of concern for the Tax Foundation: potential pain for the bottom line of some businesses.
The plan proposed by House leadership – and written with virtually no input from other key stakeholders – would hike almost all sales taxes, including on farm equipment, manufacturing materials and commercial electricity. It would eventually cut sales taxes on groceries in half.
“These increased sales tax rates on business inputs would be significant to those businesses affected, forcing them to raise consumer prices or reduce employee jobs or wages in response,” wrote the authors of the report.
Leaders in agriculture, manufacturing and business shared similar concerns with the Daily Journal last week. One historically powerful voice in agriculture, the Farm Bureau, warned that farmers have little ability to shift increased costs onto consumers or other buyers.
The Tax Foundation analysis did sound a note that proponents of a Mississippi income tax elimination often emphasize: States with no income tax are growing faster than the national rate.
Indeed, the think tank was broadly supportive of the goals set by House leadership while also suggesting there may be more effective and better-designed ways to achieve it.
The analysis cautioned that “a change worth doing is worth doing right” and urged Mississippi lawmakers to heed the example of Kansas “where haste, wishful thinking, and a desire to implement a sizable net tax cut without identifying offsets or spending reductions made for a notoriously failed experiment.”
In precisely just such an effort to spur more detailed and informed deliberation, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, a first-term Republican, told reporters on Monday he has asked the state economist to model the fiscal and economic impacts of HB 1439.
State Economist Corey Miller told the Daily Journal that the analysis requested by Hosemann will take “a couple weeks” to produce in abbreviated form.
“There are a lot of moving parts to 1439,” Miller said.
Miller was not involved in the drafting of HB 1439 and said House leadership did not consult him for analysis or fact finding.
The state economist did recently analyze a different tax plan, one favored by Gov. Tate Reeves, also a first-term Republican.
The Reeves plan would eliminate the Mississippi income tax without raising any other taxes to compensate for lost revenue. According to Miller, his modeling suggests that “real GDP, real personal income, and population for Mississippi will all decline slightly each year from 2022 to 2035” under the Reeves tax plan.
This same analysis also considered a different plan: eliminate the income tax and replace it with a 3.75% increase of the general sales tax. Miller’s models found this plan would produce “increases in real GDP, real personal income, nonfarm employments, and population each year from 2022 to 2035.”
However, once this plan is completed, “the total annual increase in each of the variables is relatively small.”
A more positive picture emerged from a report commissioned by Empower Mississippi, a conservative think tank located in the state that supports the elimination of the income tax. The organization’s report suggested that under either something like the Reeves plan or something like the House legislation, “productivity would increase and both the economy and consumption would measurably grow.”