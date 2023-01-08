Chapel Hart Mississippi Legislature

State Sen. Angela Hill, R-Picayune, foreground, laughs with members of the country music harmony group, Chapel Hart, as she presents them with a resolution on the Senate floor at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. The group's members, Trea Swindle, left, her cousins Danica Hart, center, and her sister Devynn Hart, are from Poplarville, and made national entertainment headlines when they made the finals of a national talent show.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON — Mississippi legislators last week honored Chapel Hart, a country music trio that sang their way to the fifth place last year on "America's Got Talent."

