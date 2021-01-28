JACKSON • Lawmakers could privatize liquor distribution in Mississippi following weekslong delivery delays to package stores and other recent problems with the state-run warehouse in Gluckstadt.
House Bill 997 would take the Magnolia State out of the booze business, a role it has played since statewide Prohibition ended in the 1960s. The proposal garnered bipartisan support and unanimously cleared a House committee Wednesday. It now heads to the full House for consideration.
“It would allow the private sector, the business world, to do what the business world does best — and that’s run a warehouse," said Rep. Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, the bill's author and chairman of the Ways and Means Committee. "I happen to believe it’s not a core function of government to run a liquor warehouse.”
HB 997 is just one of several measures introduced this session that could reshape how liquor is distributed and regulated in the state. Legislation that recently cleared committees would allow for home delivery of beer, wine and hard liquor. Other legislation would let liquor stores sell on Sundays, and two bills would allow grocery stores to sell wine.
The privatization proposal comes as Mississippians buy record amounts of alcohol during the pandemic. Chris Graham, commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Revenue, told lawmakers earlier this month that in a normal year, the warehouse ships about 3.5 million cases of liquor and wine to 1,600 restaurants and caterers plus more than 600 package stores — a figure that surged to 4 million cases last year. The Department of Revenue oversees Mississippi's Alcoholic Beverage Control division, or ABC, which runs the Gluckstadt warehouse.
“When COVID hit, apparently everybody started buying toilet paper, fitness equipment, liquor, and they started renovating their homes," Graham said. "Overnight, our demand went out the roof. In March our numbers went way up, and that continued up through December. There were some months where our growth was 35% more than we had before."
The sales boom has led to delays of two weeks or more before liquor stores can get an order, Graham acknowledged — up from just a couple days in the past. ABC increased staffing and hours to try and keep pace, but Graham said most of the problems lie with the warehouse itself, which is too small and not efficient enough. Lawmakers have not provided funds for upgrades in recent years.
Many liquor stores have complained about the delays, but Demetri Pappas, owner of Bogart's Liquor and Wine in Tupelo, said he's not convinced privatization is the solution. He worries a private wholesaler would charge more than the state, and believes the state should stay in the game.
“I support giving ABC more resources to operate more efficiently,” Pappas told the Daily Journal.
Graham gave lawmakers several options beyond privatization. They could spend about $14 million on various upgrades, which would help speed the process, though building more than 100,000 square feet of additional space will also be needed at some point, he said.
Other options could include privatizing wine distribution only, which would open up space and increase efficiency. Or Graham said the state could pay a company to run the distribution process.
“I’m trying to understand the purpose of what we’re doing over there," Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, told Graham at the recent Senate Finance Committee meeting. "In fairness we were not in the whiskey business, or in the liquor business, prior to the 1960s, and then for whatever reason the state decided to enter the whiskey and liquor business. Outside of a revenue feature, is there another reason we’re in that business? I can’t think of any.”
Graham said it likely had to do with state officials wanting to control the product for public health reasons. McDaniel said that was probably right, given concern about "the great evil of alcohol" at the time.
"But if that logic prevails, then one would think people would be unable to get alcohol," McDaniel added. "But I'm not aware of any shortage. I’m still able to get it. Nobody’s checking whether I have an alcohol issue when I walk into a liquor store. There doesn’t seem to be a public health issue there.”
Mississippi is one of seventeen states that continues to control liquor distribution at some level. Several states have gone to a privatization model over the years, including Washington state several years ago. In that state, spirits prices climbed following privatization in 2011.
Lamar said the House legislation addresses this concern by reducing the tax currently placed on liquor sales — from 27.5% to 18% — allowing private wholesalers to mark up their products for their own profit but significantly changing the price to consumers compared to where it stands today.
This change would reduce annual state revenues from liquor sales from around $80 million down to $55 million. But Lamar argued this loss to the state could be made up with increased economic activity thanks to three major distributors building and staffing new distribution warehouses in Mississippi.
“I believe the facts show the state is going to be making money off this deal," Lamar told his colleagues.
House Minority Leader Robert Johnson, D-Natchez, also supported the legislation and said it's time the state makes distribution private.
But it does not appear the same level of enthusiasm for privatization yet exists in the Senate. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann told reporters Thursday he's not convinced ending state-run liquor distribution is the best move, adding the senator in charge of shepherding such legislation has been out with COVID-19.
Senate Bill 2804, which would legalize alcohol delivery, passed the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday. Similar House legislation passed out of a committee a day later. Grocery delivery service Shipt is pushing for Mississippi to legalize alcohol delivery, the Associated Press reported.
Taylor Vance contributed to this report.