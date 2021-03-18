JACKSON • Mississippi teachers will get at least a $1,000 pay raise next year after lawmakers gave salary legislation final approval Thursday.
The House voted 119-2 to approve the $51 million pay package, which now heads to Gov. Tate Reeves, who has pledged he will sign any teacher salary bill that reaches his desk. The legislation had been a top priority of both legislative chambers as lawmakers try to keep more teachers from leaving the state for higher pay elsewhere.
The bill raises salaries to $37,000 for teachers in their first three years — a $1,100 uptick from where starting pay stands now. All other teachers will get a $1,000 raise. And minimum teacher assistant salaries will now stand at $15,000, up $1,000.
Both the Senate and House had advanced their own versions of teacher pay raise legislation this session. The language that ultimately passed Thursday was the Senate version, though it was nearly identical to the House proposal. The only difference was that the Senate version set base assistant teacher salaries $100 lower, according to House Education Chairman Richard Bennett, R-Long Beach.
"The teacher aides make nothing. We've got to get them up," Bennett told the Daily Journal. "I'd like to come back next year and give them a pretty significant (pay) bump. And there's not that many of them either. It's only (kindergarten through third grade) where there's teacher assistants."
Bennett said the $100 difference wasn't worth continuing to fight with the Senate over, and he did not want teachers to worry that perhaps a raise wasn't coming this year if the legislation continued to be delayed. A similar teacher pay package was set for passage last year until COVID-19-related budget woes led to its demise.
Bennett told his House colleagues that there is a possibility the Legislature gives teachers an additional incentive this year, though he did not elaborate.
Any new pay increase bill or other monetary incentive legislation for teachers this legislative session will require lawmakers to suspend their rules, as most legislative deadlines have already passed. The session is scheduled to end April 4, though House Speaker Philip Gunn and others have hinted the session could be extended.
"Hopefully we can come back with a little more (money), an incentive-type package" for teachers, Bennett said.
Gunn praised the House for passing the teacher pay package Thursday, and took a jab at the Senate for including less money for teacher assistants. He also noted that the House had included a teacher pay increase in its proposal unveiled earlier this session to eliminate Mississippi's income tax.
"(W)e are disappointed the Senate has declined to pass our income tax bill which would have put another $1,750 back into the typical teacher's pocket," Gunn wrote on Twitter. "Overall we are pleased that once again we produced a bill supporting our teachers this session."