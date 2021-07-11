JACKSON • Lobbyists for Mississippi’s public universities handed out $500 football and basketball ticket packages, picked up the tabs on $150-per-plate dinners, and gave out freebies like golf shirts and a football helmet display case to influential lawmakers.
From 2019 through this year’s legislative session, lobbyists for six of Mississippi’s eight public universities gave out almost $100,000 in gifts to lawmakers and other public officials, a Daily Journal review of lobbying filings found. More than half of that total was free tickets to sporting events, with free meals also covering a large portion. All of the spending is legal under state law.
This makes public universities – which say private foundations largely cover their lobbying costs – among the top spenders of any lobbying interest group at the Capitol. Some argue it’s time for Mississippi to follow the example of other states that have reigned in lobbyist gift-giving. Others question if the lobbying efforts are working as budgets remain unpredictable and tuition continues to rise.
“There’s a fine line between a bribe and a gift,” said Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, who has pushed for more lobbying transparency and restrictions in the state. He said he’s not suggesting lobbyist gifts are intended as bribes, but they “can be very influential.”
Lawmakers get thousands of dollars in tickets, meals
Sen. Rita Potts Parks, R-Corinth, chairs the Senate Higher Education Committee. She received 39 gifts worth a total of $5,752 – the most of any Northeast Mississippi lawmaker since 2019.
The handouts included a $2,220 ticket package for last year’s Ole Miss football game against the University of Alabama and $550 in tickets to the 2019 football game against the University of Arkansas. Parks, an Ole Miss graduate, also got a $132 dinner last year and another meal with her husband valued at $98 per plate, both paid for by lobbyists for the university.
Parks did not respond to the Daily Journal’s requests for comment.
University lobbyist gifts to NEMS lawmakers
|Name
|Amount
|No. of gifts
|Rita Potts Parks
|$5,752.01
|39
|Nick Bain
|$2,150
|16
|Chris Brown
|$1,600
|4
|Mac Huddleston
|$1,038.57
|22
|Tracy Arnold
|$801.81
|3
|Sam Creekmore
|$731.50
|9
|Jody Steverson
|$428.82
|7
|Nicole Boyd
|$333.30
|10
|Neil Whaley
|$306.68
|8
|Shane Aguirre
|$270.82
|4
|Donnie Bell
|$218.38
|6
|Steve Massengill
|$204.68
|3
|Bart Williams
|$203.29
|5
|Daniel Sparks
|$193.41
|8
|Randy Boyd
|$157.64
|6
|Chad McMahan
|$154.41
|5
|Rickey Thompson
|$62.62
|4
|Angela Turner-Ford
|$57.49
|4
|Hob Bryan
|$53.61
|1
|Kathy Chism
|$37.07
|2
|John Faulkner
|$35.76
|1
|Ben Suber
|$19.24
|3
|Lester Carpenter
|$19.24
|3
|Jerry Turner
|$15.46
|1
|Jon Lancaster
|$1.81
|1
The elected official who received the largest sum of gifts of anyone was Rep. Jim Beckett, R-Bruce, who got 72 payments worth $8,091. Beckett is chairman of the Elections Committee and serves on the Appropriations Committee but is not part of the House’s higher education panel.
Beckett, an Ole Miss graduate, explained that he is a season ticket holder for the school’s football and baseball teams, but he often winds up sitting with other university officials and lawmakers in the university’s skybox or other designated seating. He said that means he gets counted as receiving lots of free tickets, often valued at $100 or more apiece.
“They have to report me as using their tickets and not using mine,” said Beckett, who added he is close with the university’s lobbyist, Perry Sansing, with whom he attended college.
Beckett also received a number of gifts from both Mississippi State and Southern Miss.
“I don’t favor one university over the other because somebody gave me a ticket somewhere, I can tell you that,” Beckett said.
Ole Miss officials did not respond to a request for comment.
MSU, USM do not provide details of gifts
In many cases, it’s unclear what the university lobbyists gave out. Reports for Mississippi State and the University of Southern Mississippi did not include a description for more than 750 gifts given to lawmakers and officials, only their values.
The values of the gifts ranged from $1 to $190 and totaled more than $29,000.
Lobbyists for other companies and groups also sometimes fail to describe what they are buying for elected officials in their public reports.
This lack of transparency appears to violate Mississippi’s lobbying law, which says reports must include a description of gifts “with sufficient detail so that the nature of the transfer is clear.”
A spokeswoman for the Secretary of State’s Office, which collects and posts the lobbying filings, said officials were not aware of the unlabeled gifts issue until the Daily Journal asked about it, but “we will absolutely look into the matter.”
Chad Driskell, Southern Miss’ lobbyist and vice president for external affairs, said all of his university’s unlabeled gifts were either free sports tickets or meals, adding the university “obviously” does not give cash payments to elected officials.
Mississippi State officials did not respond to a request for comment.
University gift-giving isn’t new
Mississippi university lobbyists wining and dining lawmakers and doling out free tickets isn’t a new phenomenon, nor is such spending unique to higher education lobbying efforts.
From 2015 to 2018, they handed out $276,000 in freebies, according to previous Clarion Ledger reporting. Notable gifts in that period included $174 Ruth’s Chris Steak House dinners, sports memorabilia gifts worth $376, and $13,000 worth of tickets provided to lawmakers for the 2016 Sugar Bowl.
But it is unclear how much universities have gotten out of their lobbying efforts, which they have said are mostly paid for with private foundation funds.
Legislative appropriations for the schools have fluctuated up and down in recent years, just like other agencies. Meanwhile, tuition costs have steadily risen.
The schools often compete for funding for projects through borrowing in the Legislature’s bond bill. This year the universities secured more than $85 million in borrowing for projects such as dormitory upgrades, classroom improvements and equipping a new dining facility.
Other states pass ‘no cup of coffee’ laws
Lobbying laws around the country vary significantly. Some states like Mississippi have no restrictions on gifts, as long as they don’t directly influence official actions. Some states impose a cap on how much an official can get from a lobbyist. And an increasing number of states have banned gifts altogether, known as no cup of coffee laws, in an effort to cut the amount of money flowing through politics.
John Reeves, a Jackson attorney and longtime former legislator, helped push through the state’s existing lobbying regulations and public reporting requirements in the 1990s. Those changes helped reign in some of the biggest freebies, he said, like luxury trips and lobbyists paying for lawmakers’ rent. Both Reeves and Beckett also mentioned lawmakers in the past who used a lobbyist’s credit card to buy their own dinners or other items, whenever they pleased.
Reeves said more reforms are needed.
“It just doesn’t look right,” he said of gifts and meals. “The image of a proponent of (legislation) buying a steak dinner for someone the night before the vote, and then the person votes that way, is bad.”
Reeves proposed a two-pronged solution. The Legislature should pass a no cup of coffee bill, he said. But at the same time, they should raise their salary or per-diem rate for days when they are in session, which currently stands at $23,500 and $151 per day respectively. He said this would ensure the average Mississippian could afford to serve in public office without the free lobbyist meals and gifts.
“We need to get away from lobbyists at the national level, at the state level, at the local level, providing anything of value to any member who can vote on their issue,” Reeves said.
McDaniel, who has unsuccessfully pushed his own lobbying reforms in recent years, agrees. He said the freebies and expensive meals “sends the wrong signal to regular Mississippians,” who can’t afford such luxuries.
McDaniel supports a no cup of coffee law. Another approach, he said, could be adding another layer of transparency – requiring lobbying reports to be posted on each lawmaker’s biography page, “right next to their committee assignments.” But McDaniel is also realistic about whether his colleagues will want to scale back the free stuff they receive.
“I think it stands about the same chance as term limits,” he said of lobbying reforms.
His past efforts never made it out of committee.
