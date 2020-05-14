JACKSON • The Mississippi Legislature late Wednesday night passed a bill that would allocate $300 million for small businesses across the state that have been adversely impacted by the novel coronavirus.
Of those total funds, $60 million is set aside for businesses that were forced to temporarily close down under orders from state and local government. These businesses would directly receive immediate payments of $2,000 and would not have to apply for the money.
The remaining $240 million will go to businesses that have incurred unexpected expenses from the virus. Additionally, $40 million of these funds will go toward minority-owned or disadvantaged businesses. These businesses will have to apply for the funds that would be available, which would range from $1,500 to $25,000. All of the funds would be available through grants and businesses would not have to repay the money.
“Our thought is first to award funds to eligible businesses that were forced to close or voluntarily closed and have not received any federal assistance from any (Small Business Association) programs for COVID-19. Second, is award funds to other eligible businesses,” Senate Finance Chairman Josh Harkins, R-Flowood, previously said in a hearing about the legislation.
The bill defines eligible businesses as having no more than 50 employees, being in good standing with the secretary of state’s office and having existed in the state as of March 1.
The application process would be administered by the Mississippi Development Authority, which is the state’s economic development agency. This agency is under the supervision of Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves.
Both chambers of the Legislature overwhelmingly passed the legislation. No lawmaker from Northeast Mississippi in either chamber opposed the measure, even though some had previously raised concerns about details in earlier versions of the bill.
The passage of the legislation comes after lawmakers previously clashed with Gov. Tate Reeves over who had the authority to disburse the federal relief funds. Reeves believed he had the sole authority to appropriate the funds.
Legislative leaders believed the state constitution gave them the power to appropriate funds and overwhelmingly passed a bill that stripped Reeves of the power to spend the funds. All lawmakers from Northeast Mississippi voted for the bill, except for Rep. Shane Aguirre, R-Tupelo, who did not cast a vote.
As a deadline to veto the bill approached, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, House Speaker Philip Gunn and Reeves announced a deal to work together and avoid a veto. The legislative leaders agreed they would appropriate the funds with advice from the governor.
The bill that was passed is part of the agreement that the legislative leaders worked out with the governor. The bill will now head to Reeves, where he will either sign the bill into law or veto it.
Legislators are continuing to meet and hold hearings on other ways the remains federal funds should be spent.