JACKSON • After more than five hours of passionate debate, the Mississippi House of Representatives largely along partisan lines on Thursday passed legislation labeled as anti-critical race theory bill.
The lawmakers passed the bill 75-42. All of Northeast Mississippi’s Republican lawmakers voted in favor of the bill, and all of the region's Democratic members opposed it.
“All this bill does is basically say that there’s going to be no discrimination based on sex, race, religion or national origin,” Republican Rep. Joey Hood of Ackerman repeatedly said.
Democratic lawmakers tried to use parliamentary tactics, such as offering 17 amendments and speaking for extended periods, to delay the passage of the bill. Their efforts eventually failed.
The bill forbids public schools from forcing students to agree “that any sex, race, ethnicity, religion or nationality is inherently superior or inferior," which is not what proponents of critical race theory describe is the aim of the theory.
If public schools, colleges or universities violate any provision of the bill, the educational boards that oversee them are prohibited from giving them public funds.
No lawmaker who supports the legislation has defined to the Daily Journal what critical race theory actually is.
Several representatives asked Hood, who presented the bill, to define the theory, and he did not.
“A lot of people have a lot of different definitions,” Hood said.
Critical race theory originated in various fields of academia and holds that racism is embedded in institutions like legal systems and other policies, often without any conscious intent by the people who work in those systems. Supporters believe it describes how racially disparate outcomes continue to exist in many areas of American life.
The Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi Community College Board have said none of the educational institutions they oversee teach the academic theory.
The only university that teaches a course in CRT is the University of Mississippi School of Law.
Rep. Shonda Yates, an independent from Jackson, asked Hood if he knew that the law school based in Oxford was the only school that taught the theory. Hood didn’t clearly answer the question.
“You’re going to tell adults they can’t take and pay for a graduate level class if they want to?” Yates asked.
Hood also didn’t directly answer that question, nor would he directly answer if colleges could teach the theory.
One of the notable things about the legislation is how vague it is. The bill does not define what critical race theory is, doesn’t even mention the theory and doesn’t even ban the teaching of the theory.
However, Democratic lawmakers worry that the legislation will unnecessarily divide citizens, scare history teachers from teaching an accurate form of the state’s history that is marred by racial injustice.
After several Republican lawmakers partnered with Black lawmakers to change Mississippi’s previous state flag, widely viewed as racist, several political insiders wondered if a new chapter of racial reconciliation and cooperation would emerge in the Mississippi Legislature.
But several Black lawmakers hinted that, with the passage of the bill, it would instead set race relations backward and return to Mississippi’s same pattern of racial division.
“You can’t pass a bill like this and continue the rhetoric that we should all work together,” Democratic Rep. Zakiya Summers of Jackson said.
Longtime Rep. Ed Blackmon, D-Canton, recounted his experiences when he entered the Capitol in the late 70s as a lawmaker and none of the members of the Madison County delegation wanted to sit with him because of his race.
“I could be back in 1979 listening to the same kind of rhetoric,” Blackmon said. “Every time I think we have changed, I find out that we have not changed.”
The bill was held on a motion to reconsider, so more debate must be conducted on the bill. Lawmakers must dispose of the motion before it can be sent to the governor for consideration.